Video: Run Bike DH Race in the Alps

Aug 24, 2019
by BECCARI LIONEL  
Push-bike downhill Marathon in the Alps.

by lionelbeccari
The Kids Rider Bike Challenge (the first and only push-bike challenge in Europe) continued its race in the Northern Alps in Le Corbier in Savoie for the fourth year in a row after its Andorran leg in Vallnord the week before. For the first time in the Sybelles Skiing Resort, 2 to 5-year-old kids raced. The program includes a route worthy of a 12-inch scale downhill marathon where kids proved their impressive control despite their age as evidenced by the video.

Next, the Kids Rider Bike Challenge will pass through the Jura as part of one of the French historical mountain bike events in la Forestère for the 5th round on 14 and 15 September. The sixth and final round will take place in Martigues in southern France on September 29th.

6 Comments

  • + 1
 Awesome! Much better than the balance bike races in the UK that my 3 year old has done - they all seem to be laps of a flat road/car park, without any dirt/ramps.
  • + 0
 #claims4you
  • + 2
 Come on Pinkbike! It's not fair on the Ebikers to drop the push bike race and E-bike race online in the same week.
  • + 1
 And people still wonder why are the french so good at this sport. Start them young.
  • + 0
 That inside take-over at 1:34 is mint! My kid is 1yr and 2 months, soon I'll be on a push bike, very soon!
  • + 0
 A few sandbaggers in there.

