Video: Run Bike DH Race in the Alps

The Kids Rider Bike Challenge (the first and only push-bike challenge in Europe) continued its race in the Northern Alps in Le Corbier in Savoie for the fourth year in a row after its Andorran leg in Vallnord the week before. For the first time in the Sybelles Skiing Resort, 2 to 5-year-old kids raced. The program includes a route worthy of a 12-inch scale downhill marathon where kids proved their impressive control despite their age as evidenced by the video.Next, the Kids Rider Bike Challenge will pass through the Jura as part of one of the French historical mountain bike events in la Forestère for the 5th round on 14 and 15 September. The sixth and final round will take place in Martigues in southern France on September 29th.