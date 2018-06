Digging lines before dawn!

Hauling the bike through the tea plantations and thinking of the supreme chai to be had.

Church with a view.

Picking leaves.

Packing leaves.

The table is set for tasting!

Making new friends along the way.

Finding this rock descent in the middle of the forest was rewarding. Before the elephants could join in on the fun, I dropped in!

Wagon for the week, the Mercedes GLC.

Wandering through the south Indian tea plantations of Valparai in Tamil Nadu, India, we dug out some prime dirt in the forest, all while being watched by wild elephants and bison!Big shout out to TheVibe and Mercedes India for creating the Rushes series!