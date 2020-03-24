Video: RutFest Returns With More Loamy Madness

As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

A few weeks back, we held the 2nd annual RutFest on our tiny loam hill at the massively underrated Cannock Chase. We were a bit sceptical as to how many people would show due to the weather being so bad leading up to the weekend. Waking up on Sunday morning to a bright, warm(ish) sunny day was a nice surprise! It didn’t quite sort the sore heads from the night before mind, but after a few coffees we were good to go.When we got to the hill we couldn’t believe the turnout. At the peak of the day there must have been close to 200 people! From pros to local school kids smashing their way down on Argos bikes. The sketchy wooden pallet features were a welcomed edition. Riders were getting into all kinds of shapes off them! We’d also made the already big step down even bigger for people to test themselves off! The long jump had its usual mental senders sessioning it... we just left them to it hah.Everyone we spoke to had an awesome day and that’s the aim of the game. If everyone had a smile on there face the effort was worth it! More of these grassroots jams please.Give the video a watch and see the carnage. See you next year.Cheers TrailMaps.Photos by Alex Smith.Video by Zack Porter.