Video: RutFest Returns With More Loamy Madness

Mar 24, 2020
by elliot machin  
TrailMaps RutFest 2020

by zackporter
Views: 169    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


A few weeks back, we held the 2nd annual RutFest on our tiny loam hill at the massively underrated Cannock Chase. We were a bit sceptical as to how many people would show due to the weather being so bad leading up to the weekend. Waking up on Sunday morning to a bright, warm(ish) sunny day was a nice surprise! It didn’t quite sort the sore heads from the night before mind, but after a few coffees we were good to go.


When we got to the hill we couldn’t believe the turnout. At the peak of the day there must have been close to 200 people! From pros to local school kids smashing their way down on Argos bikes. The sketchy wooden pallet features were a welcomed edition. Riders were getting into all kinds of shapes off them! We’d also made the already big step down even bigger for people to test themselves off! The long jump had its usual mental senders sessioning it... we just left them to it hah.


Everyone we spoke to had an awesome day and that’s the aim of the game. If everyone had a smile on there face the effort was worth it! More of these grassroots jams please.

DCIM 100MEDIA DJI 0026.JPG

Give the video a watch and see the carnage. See you next year.

Cheers TrailMaps.

Photos by Alex Smith.
Video by Zack Porter.

As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.


Regions in Article
Cannock Chase

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
83195 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
70717 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
60196 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
51962 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
48205 views
Video: British Doctor Urges Mountain Bikers to "Make Good Decisions"
45977 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
40877 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Trip - Value Bike Edition
39231 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Thats awesome stuff but please tell me how to ride without risk after watching this. I know im an adult and can make my own decicions but this makes it kinda hard.
  • 1 0
 if the rut that i crashed on was like these i would have got off scot free
  • 1 0
 Straya ruts: just as dangerous as the snakes. Flood rutted, rocky hardpack ruts, ugh.
  • 1 0
 @dirtyburger: they really suck when there in the middle of a berm

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010861
Mobile Version of Website