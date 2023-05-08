Video: Chill Dirt Jumping with Canyon's Ryan McNulty in 'Desert Home Episode 1'

The main motivation became to build a dirt jump scene here [in southern Utah]. — Ryan McNulty

Despite the soaring daytime temperatures, the plummeting night times can get pretty icy in the desert

Forever scoping

Enough cameras?

I moved into the laundry room to pay the smallest amount of rent possible. Our shared passion is to film all day, every day. — Evan Bradley

Typical dreamy Utah landscapes

Canyon Stitched 720

Frame: Canyon Stitched 720

Fork: RockShox Pike DJ

Shock: RockShox Monarch

Wheels: Stans Flow with Project 321 hubs

Handlebars: Title AH1

Grips: Title FORM

Stem: Title ST1

Seatpost & Saddle: Title CP1

Saddle: Title JS1



It’s sick to see how 17 Palms grew the community. There was literally no dirt jump scene before, then we built up the spot—in four months—and now there’s a huge group of people out riding every day[in southern Utah]. — Ryan McNulty

Stunning take off after stunning take off

Ryan McNulty’s desert home in La Verkin, Utah, is where the Oregon native has spent the last two winter seasons. “I typically stay nine months in Utah,” says McNulty. “The only reason to [leave] is to avoid the intense summer heat. We have to wake up at 5 a.m. and can only ride until 10 a.m. before it becomes unbearable.”Originally attracted to southern Utah for the vast options of natural, big-mountain riding terrain, but a considerably-more wet and cold winter rendered the usual freeride zones inaccessible, and unrideable, for months this winter.“I thought I’d be on my big bike a lot more [this winter],” says McNulty. But being relegated to lower elevations due to the inclement weather, and forced to stay in town, so the focus changed…Together with his roommates—fellow freerider Talus Turk and filmer Evan Bradley— McNulty began digging a single step-up jump near his old apartment in Washington, Utah, that quickly grew into more and more jumps that became the spot, now known as “17 Palms” for the number of palm trees that line the bordering brick wall.“Digging [17] Palms happened over the course of four months—we dug every day,” says Bradley. “Toward the end [of the 4 months], we were able to start riding and filming.”