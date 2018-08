The much anticipated follow up to last years Haro Basecamp Chronicles Season 1. After placing on the podium at last years Redbull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler, Ryan Nyquist decides to film his return to Whistler, this time in a new state, with a new bike, and new tricks. All with the same hijinx and laughs you can expect from Ryan Nyquist.@crankworxofficial