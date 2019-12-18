Video: Safety & Risk Management with Remy Metailler

Dec 18, 2019
by Rémy Métailler  


Mountain biking can be very dangerous. In this video, I wanted to talk about risk awareness and explain how I manage risk as a professional rider.

To help me go through some basic safety advice, Mike Conway joins me to share his knowledge as a member of the Search and Rescue team of Whistler. He is physio at Back in Action Physiotherapy and a volunteer to help all of us when we need.

Thanks for watching! and thank you to SORCA (sorca.ca) for the trail network in beautiful Squamish.

For more info about playing safely in the outdoors check out: adventuresmart.ca

Do not forget to subscribe if you have not yet.

And to follow Instagram for more content: @remymetailler

See you on the trails or on YouTube!

Today we talk safety and risk awareness. Check the video on Youtube.

We talk about safety and risk management Full video on Youtube.

We talk about safety and risk management Full video on Youtube.

We talk about safety and risk management Full video on Youtube.


Regions in Article
Squamish

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
85417 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
64282 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
55749 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
50468 views
Carrera Release New Bike with Heated Grips for Winter Riding
38736 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
38577 views
Field Test: 2020 Ibis Mojo HD5 - An Easygoing All-Rounder
32714 views
Enter to Win A POC Helmet and Sunglasses - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
31790 views

19 Comments

  • 12 0
 "Safety meetings" are an integral part of all my rides.
  • 1 0
 Integral part of doing my job also
  • 2 0
 Nobody moves, nobody gets hurt.
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: Same here. We call it TEM. Threat Error Management.
  • 3 0
 Good message and good messenger. Remy's videos are always the ones that feel really risky to me. Like, he's riding stuff I might try to ride then doing it at incredible speeds that boggle my mind. So they always seem more risky than a Rampage or DH rider, because the trails he's on are ridden by "regular" folks.
  • 2 0
 I love that PB posts stuff like this. That being said, younger, less experienced riders are the ones who most need to watch these, and unfortunately they won’t watch 22 minutes of a video. Maybe we can chop these up into shorter clips so they will digest it.
  • 4 0
 Then maybe fail friday videos will be shorter hahah
  • 1 0
 @mtbmaniatv: you sir are correct
  • 1 0
 Oh don't worry everyone watches the longer videos while recovering from injury.
  • 1 0
 Additional advice for mortals: "Don't do what Yoann did in his last video!"

On a more serious note, there is a very good video by Alexis Righetti about managing risk in the alpine. Well worth watching, despite the language barrier: www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPAjZuWKpUc
  • 4 0
 This is an important topic that isn’t talked about nearly enough .
  • 2 0
 On the second picture, is it the same feature that Yoann Berelli cleared on a full rigid city bike ?
  • 1 0
 Yes: www.trailforks.com/trails/gouranga
  • 2 0
 In order to manage risk, we must first understand risk
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz Megatower? O.o
  • 1 0
 Remy rides for cube bikes.
  • 1 1
 Remy, why no full face?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014294
Mobile Version of Website