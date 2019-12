Video: Safety & Risk Management with Remy Metailler

Mountain biking can be very dangerous. In this video, I wanted to talk about risk awareness and explain how I manage risk as a professional rider.To help me go through some basic safety advice, Mike Conway joins me to share his knowledge as a member of the Search and Rescue team of Whistler. He is physio at Back in Action Physiotherapy and a volunteer to help all of us when we need.Thanks for watching! and thank you to SORCA ( sorca.ca ) for the trail network in beautiful Squamish.For more info about playing safely in the outdoors check out: adventuresmart.ca Do not forget to subscribe if you have not yet.And to follow Instagram for more content: @remymetailler See you on the trails or on YouTube!