Video: Sage Cattabriga Alosa Hits Big Mountain Freeride Lines in 'Hallways'

CREDITS:

In mountain biking and skiing, a major part of the experience is the terrain. In skiing, the way snow piles up and is supported by the ground underneath can create wild formations. The experience of skiing chutes, couloirs, ridges, and corridors are also correlated to the way bike trails snake and wind through the land. What we do on the trail is fun, but it's the “where we are” factor that really grabs me in either environment.In the early 2000’s, the local Utah chapter of mountain bikers that I skied with took me under their wing. My friends at the time had fully embraced the freeride lifestyle and culture. My path to freeride took a common route in the form of dirt jumping on a DH bike, then shuttling, and eventually building stunts, jumps, and drops. Our location was uniquely situated near the southern Utah desert and free ride mecca of Virgin, UT. Our crew would make bi-annual trips to the promised land to camp and ride each year.Early on, the big mountain style of terrain and riding spoke to me as a skier who sought the same experience. As bikes and my own riding style evolved, I slowly embraced the adventure and reward from climbing and riding uphill as well. Just like skiing in the backcountry, spending an hour or more on a long climb, or hike-a-bike, followed by the freedom of blissful descent was something that easily resonated.Mountain biking has remained a constant force in my life, and the ethos of the freerider, which has evolved for me personally, has remained strong.Video: shot and edited by Jonathon ChandlerPhotos: Jules Jimreivat, Pete Alport, Jonathon ChandlerMusic: Portrayal-Lost Souls https://portrayal.bandcamp.com/Shout out to Carson Storch (the original builder of the big drop back in 2015) and Cam McCaul (for the guinea pig tow-in).Filmed on the land of Klamath Tribes: Klamaths, Modocs, and Yahooskin.