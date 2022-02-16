close
Video: Sage Cattabriga Alosa Hits Big Mountain Freeride Lines in 'Hallways'

Feb 16, 2022
by sage cattabriga-alosa  


In mountain biking and skiing, a major part of the experience is the terrain. In skiing, the way snow piles up and is supported by the ground underneath can create wild formations. The experience of skiing chutes, couloirs, ridges, and corridors are also correlated to the way bike trails snake and wind through the land. What we do on the trail is fun, but it's the “where we are” factor that really grabs me in either environment.

Photo by Jules Jimreivat

In the early 2000’s, the local Utah chapter of mountain bikers that I skied with took me under their wing. My friends at the time had fully embraced the freeride lifestyle and culture. My path to freeride took a common route in the form of dirt jumping on a DH bike, then shuttling, and eventually building stunts, jumps, and drops. Our location was uniquely situated near the southern Utah desert and free ride mecca of Virgin, UT. Our crew would make bi-annual trips to the promised land to camp and ride each year.

The big drop resurrected from an old Carson Storch line. photo by Jonathon Chandler

Early on, the big mountain style of terrain and riding spoke to me as a skier who sought the same experience. As bikes and my own riding style evolved, I slowly embraced the adventure and reward from climbing and riding uphill as well. Just like skiing in the backcountry, spending an hour or more on a long climb, or hike-a-bike, followed by the freedom of blissful descent was something that easily resonated.

Photo by Pete Alport

Mountain biking has remained a constant force in my life, and the ethos of the freerider, which has evolved for me personally, has remained strong.

CREDITS:
Video: shot and edited by Jonathon Chandler
Photos: Jules Jimreivat, Pete Alport, Jonathon Chandler
Music: Portrayal-Lost Souls https://portrayal.bandcamp.com/

Shout out to Carson Storch (the original builder of the big drop back in 2015) and Cam McCaul (for the guinea pig tow-in).
Filmed on the land of Klamath Tribes: Klamaths, Modocs, and Yahooskin.


photo by Jonathon Chandler

Photo by Jonathon Chandler

Photo by Jules Jimreivat


11 Comments

  • 5 0
 Yeah Sage! The Mayor of Mount Bachelor.
  • 1 0
 thanks man!
  • 1 0
 Perfect timing, the day after our local trails association (COTA) is up in arms on user created trail systems and posted a local news story about it.

Always killer riding and content coming from you both, keep it up!
  • 4 0
 That was nice!
  • 3 0
 Well done. Liked the mood. Good way to start my day.
  • 2 0
 What a playground! Which bikes were used in this film? Saw a 58 on the last bike on the sweet gap drop.
  • 1 0
 Almost exclusively on the Reign 29 but for that big drop I rode my glory with the 58 on it!
  • 2 0
 @sageca: Sweet riding!
  • 2 0
 Sick edit!!! There had to be some Boss Crawl lines in that first zone Wink
  • 1 0
 hahaha for sure, it was hard to stop crawling and start filming some days Wink
  • 2 0
 Epic and Unique shots! Great work!

