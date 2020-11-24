Video: Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Ingrid Backstrom, Hannah Bergemann & Cam McCaul on Finding Bike Ski Life Balance

Throughout time on this planet life has had an intrinsic link to the harmony of balance. As humans, we need, and seek, to find things in our lives that create this harmony. It’s our key to happiness, and a life lived well.



This film follows four characters who demonstrate different aspects of balance in their lives. The harmony of doing what you love and raising a family. The challenge and excitement that comes from building trails. The influence of making music as a creative outlet. And the symmetry of seasons, and the activities we do that bring us joy.