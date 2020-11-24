Video: Sage Cattabriga-Alosa, Ingrid Backstrom, Hannah Bergemann & Cam McCaul on Finding Bike Ski Life Balance

Nov 24, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesThroughout time on this planet life has had an intrinsic link to the harmony of balance. As humans, we need, and seek, to find things in our lives that create this harmony. It’s our key to happiness, and a life lived well.

This film follows four characters who demonstrate different aspects of balance in their lives. The harmony of doing what you love and raising a family. The challenge and excitement that comes from building trails. The influence of making music as a creative outlet. And the symmetry of seasons, and the activities we do that bring us joy.


Posted In:
Videos Cam Mccaul Hannah Bergemann Sage Cattabriga Alosa


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2021 Field Test: Trail & Enduro Bikes
80969 views
Cotic Launch 140mm Jeht 29er Trail Bike
45838 views
Reverse Components Launches 2021 Bike Hacks Including Shock Travel Indicator & Angle Spacers
37513 views
Bike Check: Rob Warner's Quotable, Repsol Honda Inspired E-Sommet
36019 views
Wolf Tooth Launches New '8-Bit Pack Pliers' Multi Tool
33161 views
Field Test: Giant Trance X - Computer Controlled Climbing Convenience
31669 views
Kade Edwards Picks Up Red Bull Sponsorship
31229 views
Review: North Shore Racks NSR-6
29595 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006843
Mobile Version of Website