Video: Salsa's New Blackthorn Trail Bike - First Look

Sep 15, 2020
by Mike Levy  


While Salsa might be best known as 'the Minnesota brand with all the touring and fat bikes,' that might change with the debut of their all-new, 140mm-travel Blackthorn trail bike. With a 160mm fork and a geometry chart that wouldn't look out of place for an enduro bike, Salsa says that the Blackthorn is ''Built for riding any trail anywhere with confidence.''

I've got the top-tier and very purple Carbon X01 Eagle version that costs $7,499 USD for an upcoming Field Test video review, but complete bikes start at $3,199 for an aluminum frame, 12-speed Deore components, RockShox suspension, and proper Maxxis tires. Unlike most brands, Salsa also offers an aluminum frame/shock for $2,099, or you can get the carbon model for $3,199 USD.

Blackthorn Details

• Travel: 140mm rear / 160mm front
• Wheel size: 29"
• Carbon or alloy frame options
• Split Pivot rear suspension
• Adjustable geometry
• 64.6-degree head angle (low setting)
• Super Boost hub spacing
• Weight: 32lbs 6oz
• MSRP: $3,199 - $7,499 USD
www.salsacycles.com


Carbon versions cost from $4,899 to $7,499 USD, but the least expensive aluminum Blackthorn goes for $3,199 USD.


Blackthorn Frame Details

Salsa has ticked all the boxes with the Blackthorn, including on-frame storage solutions by way of many threaded holes and an integrated frame strap slot at the forward shock mount. They're not the first to do this, but they did add a rubber scuff guard to keep the tube and whatever else you carry from scratching your frame. Bosses on the toptube let you attach a bag or computer mount as well, and the 'three-pack' bottle mount on the downtube gives you even more options.


The Blackthorn offers all sorts of ways to carry supplies.
Cable routing is internal and pass-through via molded-in tubes.


Another threaded hole you might get excited about: The bottom bracket, which is where you'll also find a set of ISCG 05 chain guide tabs. Those are removable on the carbon frame via an adapter, and they're welded onto the aluminum version.

Cable routing is internal and molded-in guides inside the carbon frame mean that it's as easy as pulling out the old line and pushing the new one in. If you get the aluminum frame, you'll find large openings that should mean the job isn't too tricky. And speaking of cables, there's even a small opening for a remote shock lockout, should you feel the need.


Blackthorn Carbon
The carbon Blackthorn frame (left) retails for $3,199...
Blackthorn
...Or you can get the alloy version (right) for $2,099 USD.


Salsa has a long history of offering bikes that can accept all sorts of wheel and tire sizes, and that continues with the Blackthorn; you can squeeze in up to a 2.6" wide tire if you stick with 29" wheels, or even 3.0" rubber if you go to a 27.5" rear wheel, despite short 432mm aluminum chainstays. That's possible, Salsa says, due to the bike's 12mm x 157mm Super Boost hub spacing that's sure to rile some of us up.


The Carbon SLX model (above) costs $4,899.
The Carbon GX bike goes for $5,999 USD.

Split Pivot Suspension

Salsa's been using Dave Weagle's Split Pivot suspension layout for many years now, and that's exactly what you'll find on the back of the Blackthorn. It's a design that allows the rear pivot to rotate concentrically around the axle, and a rocker link and clevis drive the shock to deliver 140mm of travel. There's also a nearly hidden flip-chip on the clevis that supplies 0.3-degrees of angle and 4mm of bottom bracket height adjustment.


Split Pivot suspension allows the rear pivot to rotate concentrically around the axle to deliver 140mm of travel.


It's a straightforward looking layout, and Salsa also says that it's ''uniquely suited'' to let riders swap out the clevis, rocker, and shock to those used on the 165mm-travel Cassidy. Salsa will sell you the rocker and clevis for $150 USD. Of course, you'll need a longer stroke shock and fork, too, making it a not-so-inexpensive transformation. It also means that Salsa can offer two platforms from a single front and rear triangle.


Long and Slack Geometry

Salsa didn't take any half-steps with the Blackthorn's geometry, instead jumping in feet first with a 64.6-degree head angle, 76.5-degree seat angle, and 490mm reach on my large-sized test bike. You can also steepen it up by a third of a degree by flipping the rearward shock mounting hardware, which also raises the bottom bracket by 4mm. Small changes, for sure, but likely useful if you're considering a 27.5" rear wheel.

Two other numbers worth mentioning: A short 455mm seat tube on a size-large leaves room for long-travel party posts, and the extra-large size sports a 510mm reach that should make beanstalks happy.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Enduro Bikes Trail Bikes Salsa Blackthorn Cassidy


39 Comments

  • 15 4
 Apart from superboost (why is this not at the bottom of the ocean) then this looks pretty mega!!

Good luck to Salsa with this. Geo looks dam fine !
  • 3 0
 157 boost kinda makes sense for big 29” wheels intended for rowdy use I guess? Wasn’t needed back when the original 157 spacing turned little stiff 26” wheels.
  • 10 1
 I don’t think anyone of sound mind will choose the GX over the SLX. The $1200 price jump for a worse drivetrain and comparable suspension and finishing kit is ridiculous
  • 2 0
 I wOulD haPPiLY pAy $1200 mORe foR a BiKe wiTh a CrankSeT tHaT i caNt reMOve wiThOut a PryBAr !
  • 8 2
 Even the cheapest carbon version is too expensive to be competitive. If it was 1000$ cheaper, then maybe. But with pricing like this I'd rather have a Norco Optic, Marin Rift Zone Carbon, Fezzari Delano Peak or Bird Aether 9C.

Also: Super Boost...
  • 13 6
 You lost me at Fezzari...
  • 2 1
 I own 2 Salsa bikes. Yes they are expensive but the ride quality is unmatched. I just need more money to I can buy this newest one.
  • 2 1
 @bishopsmike: Why though? Something wrong with them? Genuine question.
  • 3 0
 @BenTheSwabian: N+1 man. The more bikes the better!!!!!
  • 5 2
 @BenTheSwabian: I simply can't get past the name. Super prejudiced, I know. Fezzari - Sounds like a frozen pizza.
  • 1 0
 @pdxkid: Frozen pizza or salsa and chips?
  • 1 0
 @Callum-rose: R u a bot? A salsa bot?
  • 1 0
 @Callum-rose: Is Salsa know for ride quality? Like this is the first time I am hearing that claim. I generally regard Salsa as cool fat bikes and gravel/commuter bikes.
  • 8 0
 Wow, those are some long reach numbers. Not what I expected from salsa. Bravo
  • 2 0
 You should do a review video.
  • 4 0
 @topfuel564: not hardtaily enough. Smile In all seriousness, I'd love to try one.
  • 3 0
 Vital just did a huge member survey, and YT/Commencal/Canyon/etc. are eating a progressively higher and higher share of the market. 75% of respondents said they were "considering buying a bike directly from the manufacturer".

You can get carbon SLX bikes with similar geo and components from direct companies for the same price as the alloy SLX bike here. How much longer can this $1000-$2000ish price premium, that literally almost all goes to additional hands the bike passes through before getting to the consumer, be sustained? And how much longer until the major traditional companies (Trek, Specialized, etc. and smaller companies who sell through dealers like Salsa) stay in this model before they have to go direct to preserve profits?
  • 1 0
 But according to that survey people's favourite brands are still Santa Cruz and Specialized. And Norco is actually more popular than ever before - while Canyon and YT both lost popularity and Commencal was stagnant.

After having bought my last bike from a direct sales brand (Commencal), I'm now converted. My experience with their warranty process was quite bad and I wouldn't do it again. Of course it sucks having middle men increase prices while adding very little value, but people seem to like to have a shop they can go to with people they can talk to.
  • 1 0
 @BenTheSwabian: yeah, but you can still take a Nukeproof/YT/Commencal/Fezzari to a bike shop and talk to people. I see plenty of Canyons in the work stand behind the service counter when I go into mine.

Customer service varies across direct brands, but in general, there's no reason for their service to be worse than a traditional brand. Some are better, some are worse, some are same.
  • 2 0
 I think there's an opening for a major brand to come out with lighter, slightly less aggressive geo. Modern components, lighter frame, something that's around 1200-1220 mm wheelbase, just a trail bike that works for most for most of the trails people are riding. Not everyone needs or has the terrain/pace to utilize these tanks.
  • 5 0
 You had me at purple Salsa
  • 2 0
 Looks kinda like a horizontally-oriented rear shock version of a Devinci Troy: DW split pivot design, 160 front/140 rear travel, superboost rear, flip chip, similar pricing. Better colors though.
  • 1 0
 Go figure. A dual suspension bike made out of a series of tubes and loosely based geometric triangles looks similar to other bikes. Yep that bike looks like a bike. That truck looks like a truck. That plane looks like a plane.
  • 6 1
 Salsadale Habit
  • 1 1
 The aluminium version has a striking resemblence with the new Polygon Siskiu T. Could even be the same frame with minor tweaks.
  • 3 1
 @BenTheSwabian: this has a different suspension design. Note the rear pivot being at the axle and not on one of the stays like on a polygon or cannondale habit like everyone is saying.
  • 2 1
 Specialsadale
  • 2 0
 So many brands, so many bikes. Hopefully this endless parade of full suspension bikes will eventually lead to a price drop... somewhere
  • 3 0
 looks like a Jeffsy, but it cost more.
  • 2 1
 .3 degrees and 4mm of bb height?! Can’t imagine that was worth the effort. Cool looking bike though Smile
  • 2 0
 Probably intended to counteract the BB drop of mulleting the bike.
  • 1 0
 I own the Rustler, Salsa 150-130 trail bike. The flip chip is mainly for when you change tires so you can mantain the same BB height.
  • 1 0
 Do you just carry your stand stick in your pocket? After a while they all start looking the same
  • 4 1
 Looks like a Revel
  • 2 0
 The all new Salsa Jeffsy!
  • 1 0
 looks like a many bikes. This suspension design is really popular this days
  • 1 0
 Ugh, Superboost... Short stays are rad though and well - is Purple the new Black - Again?
  • 1 0
 This Cannondale Habit looks sick.
  • 2 1
 How long is this field test going to take, @mikelevy?

Post a Comment



