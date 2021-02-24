Video: Salsa Makes its Timberjack More Hardcore

Feb 24, 2021
by Salsa Cycles  
The All New Timberjack

by SalsaCycles
Press Release: Salsa

As trails get bigger, faster, and more technical, hardtails have progressed to keep pace. The all-new Salsa Timberjack is the latest in the line of evolution. It’s an aggressive trail hardtail, wrought from 6061-T6 alloy and equipped for rowdy rides.

For starters, Timberjack’s updated geometry kicks its trail capabilities up a notch. Salsa Design Engineer Pete Hall declared his goal for the project in a few simple words: “Make it even more of a ripper!”



A slacker head tube angle (66.4 degrees) accommodates up to a 150 mm suspension fork without getting too steep as it moves through its travel. The new Timberjack’s longer reach and steeper seat tube angle (75.1 degrees) offer a sense stability on steep terrain and big hits while balancing rider weight distribution for traction and pedaling performance. We paired Timberjack’s long front center with a short rear end for a lively feel. Our Alternator 2.0 adjustable dropouts let riders set chainstay length anywhere from 420–437 mm. The short, straight seat tube plays a role, too. From the engineer: “That was a conscious decision to allow for a really long dropper post on all sizes, lower the standover height, and still get a bottle on the seat tube (sizes S–XL). It was a key part of making the bike as capable as we wanted.”



Of course, the numbers aren’t everything. We expanded Timberjack’s cargo capacity with top tube mounts and a Three-Pack mount on the down tube. Alternator 2.0 adjustable dropouts let you tune the ride to your liking and allow for easy single speed setups.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Salsa Salsa Timberjack


12 Comments

  • 4 0
 Can't wait to get one in 2022!
  • 2 0
 Interesting that PinkBike was allowed to drop this today when the official release is tomorrow and all info from dealers in still embargoed till then!!!
  • 2 0
 Adding a hard rock/metal-esque soundtrack is really all that's need to make any bike more aggressive. Hahahaha!
  • 1 0
 I have a 160mm fork on my Timberjack. It's good to see more brands realizing that just because you want a hardtail doesn't mean you want a short-travel fork.
  • 1 0
 I feel there is a lot of information missing here. Still dual wheel size? Complete pricing? Frame pricing?
  • 2 1
 Because it's not supposed to be announced until tomorrow
  • 1 0
 Yea that sounds great and all, for all 14 that'll get produced and shipped this year to dealers....LOL
  • 1 0
 I actually really liked the first Timberjack. More than my old Honzo.
  • 1 0
 All that frame space and you strap the tube in the worst place possible
  • 1 0
 Where's the roost cannon when you need it?
  • 1 0
 I love the versatility of the frame
  • 1 0
 A Spicier Salsa.

