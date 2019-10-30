Video: Sam Blenkinsop & Henry Fitzgerald Sending on the New Norco Sight

Words: NorcoDISCOVER THE SCIENCE OF SEND
To create the new Sight, our engineers drew on the inspiration we find in the mountains surrounding our Canadian headquarters, and let it drive innovation that can only come from re-thinking the science behind the design.
By digging deep into how a rider’s centre of gravity impacts the bike’s performance, we used anthropometric data, proprietary kinematic software and a new range of setup parameters to precisely match each individual rider to their bike. It is a whole new perspective on bike design we call, Ride Aligned™
.
The results? The Sight delivers maximum front and rear wheel grip on climbs and descents, maintains momentum and cadence in technical situations, and allows the suspension to move freely without absorbing drivetrain energy. This creates an All-Mountain experience that feels dynamic under rider input and provides a confident, stable chassis when charging through rough terrain.
It’s a completely new take on All-Mountain that’ll blow away your expectations – and shatter the status quo.
It’s the Science of Send.
Riders: Sam Blenkinsop and Henry Fitzgerald
Photography: Tom Richards
Directed by: Harrison Mendel
Cinematography: Nic Genovese and Harrison Mendel
Edited by: Aaron LaRocque and Harrison Mendel
Written by: Anders J Svensson
Color: Sam GIlling
Sound Design: Racketsound
VFX: Studio Dialog
Music: Thinnen - Blood
.
.
.
Remind me why they don't offer lifetime warranties anymore? PS I'm grandfathered in, your stuck with me now... muahaha
Awesome riding & video though!
