Video: Sam Blenkinsop & Henry Fitzgerald Sending on the New Norco Sight

Oct 30, 2019
by Norco Bicycles  


Words: Norco


DISCOVER THE SCIENCE OF SEND

To create the new Sight, our engineers drew on the inspiration we find in the mountains surrounding our Canadian headquarters, and let it drive innovation that can only come from re-thinking the science behind the design.

By digging deep into how a rider’s centre of gravity impacts the bike’s performance, we used anthropometric data, proprietary kinematic software and a new range of setup parameters to precisely match each individual rider to their bike. It is a whole new perspective on bike design we call, Ride Aligned™.

The results? The Sight delivers maximum front and rear wheel grip on climbs and descents, maintains momentum and cadence in technical situations, and allows the suspension to move freely without absorbing drivetrain energy. This creates an All-Mountain experience that feels dynamic under rider input and provides a confident, stable chassis when charging through rough terrain.

It’s a completely new take on All-Mountain that’ll blow away your expectations – and shatter the status quo.

It’s the Science of Send.










Riders: Sam Blenkinsop and Henry Fitzgerald
Photography: Tom Richards
Directed by: Harrison Mendel
Cinematography: Nic Genovese and Harrison Mendel
Edited by: Aaron LaRocque and Harrison Mendel
Written by: Anders J Svensson
Color: Sam GIlling
Sound Design: Racketsound
VFX: Studio Dialog
Music: Thinnen - Blood




On October 30th, Norco Sales Representatives will be at select Canadian Norco dealers, with bikes on hand, to provide you with first-hand access and information on the Sight's re-defined All-Mountain ride. Contact your local dealer for more information or find a local dealer in your area.

Want to demo the new Sight? Stay up to date with our latest demo schedule.

Learn more about the new Norco Sight at norco.com/2020sight.

7 Comments

  • 11 0
 Why is Alexa getting me all thigh rubby?!
  • 9 1
 I seriously haven't been so sold on a bike this fast in a long time. Already trying to figure out how soon I can get a demo on one. Norco is killing it!!
  • 4 0
 All over Fernie with perfect conditions on what looks to be a rad bike... enviable for sure.
  • 4 1
 Love the riding, bikes, location and lasers, but the narration was a bit MK Ultra!
  • 2 3
 I ride my 2014 sight like that, but only between warranties! Only on warranty #4. Maybe one day when I've depleted their 2014 stock of carbon frames.. they'll give me one of these new ones, they look great.

Remind me why they don't offer lifetime warranties anymore? PS I'm grandfathered in, your stuck with me now... muahaha

Awesome riding & video though!
  • 3 0
 So much bikes with 64 degree head angle.. But Norco has something unique.
  • 5 3
 #GRIZTOUR MOFO!

