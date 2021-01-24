Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Sam Blenkinsop Kicks Up Dust on a Fast Lap Down Coronet Peak
Jan 24, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Come for a ride down one of New Zealand’s best DH tracks!
—
Sam Blenkinsop
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Sam Blenkinsop
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
77555 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
63956 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
52862 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
49614 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
46434 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
45673 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
45034 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
36308 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
lalientoxc
(1 hours ago)
It’s been a dream of mine to ride that trail ever since I watched Stevie n Gee’s segment from Follow Me.. damn time flies
[Reply]
1
0
john-boy
(28 mins ago)
I'd like to give some propers to the drone operator. That was incredible.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007310
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment