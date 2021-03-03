Video: Sam Blenkinsop Recollects New Zealand's Gold Rush History in 'Hidden Claim'

Mar 3, 2021
by Norco Bicycles  

Since the world locked down last year, we’ve all been searching for whatever nugget of joy we can find to cope with the weight of our Covid reality.

When New Zealand shut down, they took it to the next level, and Sam Blenkinsop holed up with his family and reveled in the opportunity he was given to spend time with his young daughter.

As the year progressed, the 10-year World Cup DH veteran found himself at home for his first winter in over a decade. As the lockdown eased, he jumped at the opportunity to explore the untapped trails of the Central Otago, just beyond the Remarkables Mountain Range.

The high desert topography and harsh landscape was once home to the South Island’s gold rush, and its trails were blazed by courageous miners who hiked their way in for days, taking respite in hillside caves in the glacial rock fields along the way.

Once he struck paydirt, he made arrangements with Hunt Cinema, and together they created Hidden Claim, capturing Sam’s unmistakable style aboard his Sight as he traces a path from cave to cabin in the 150-year-old footsteps of the intrepid explorers in search of the earth’s hidden treasures.

The exposed heat of the winter sun is usually too oppressive in the Central Otago, but Blenki and Hunt Cinema captured the nuanced gold backdrop of the perfect day that allowed this journey through a pivotal era in New Zealand’s history.


Photo by Cam Mackenzie
Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie
Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Photo by Cam Mackenzie

Credits:
Concept and Execution: Hunt Cinema
Athlete: Sam Blenkinsop
Director/DOP/Editor: Scott Robb
Producer/Director: Nick Stevenson
Guide: Phil Oliver
Soundtrack: Space Above - Laniakea
Audio Mix: Scott Robb

Photography: Cam Mackenzie

Special Thanks: Helen & Brett Sanders - Matangi Station

Locations:
Matangi Station, Alexandra
Flat Top Hill, Alexandra

  • 4 0
 Pure gold! such a nice place to ride, such a cool rider to shred the trails
  • 3 0
 History is after hard days of work New Zealand gold diggers went out for a rip. Already back then they had bikes equipped with 29" wagon wheels.
  • 3 0
 The riding was great, but that trail and scenery are some of the best I've seen. Great video.
  • 3 0
 Music was perfect too; added some energy to the video without being distracting.
  • 3 0
 Was that a real Hobbit hole?!
  • 2 0
 As he is going down that rock staircase he just smiling, having a blast. Nice video!
  • 2 0
 Can we talk about how he didn’t close the door on his way out ?
  • 2 0
 Mint, Blenki is class...

