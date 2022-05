Blenki doing what he does best on Wasabi, at the Christchurch Adventure Park

Blenki loves this wooden booter than sends you off into the distance so we decided to wait a few extra minutes till sunset.

Sam Blenkinsop ripping his home trails - in particular his 'Daily Driver' - Huntsbury DH, in Christchurch, nearby his home. All on his most used bike - his trail bike.This was quite literally one of his last rides before leaving for Europe!That signature style we all loveAll the best Sam in the upcoming race season!Shot by: Findley Watt Rider: Sam Blenkinsop Locations: Wasabi - Christchurch Adventure Park and Huntsbury DH in the Port Hills of Christchurch, New Zealand