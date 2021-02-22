Video: Sam Blenkinsop Takes on Wet & Wild Conditions with the New Maxxis Shorty

Feb 22, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesSam Blenkinsop takes on winter in New Zealand aboard the all-new Maxxis Shorty. Maxxis Tires

Sam Blenkinsop in the slop. Photo: Cam Mackenzie


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Sheesh! I can't even throw that much roost on my motorcycle.
  • 4 0
 cue the "he's breaking the trail" comments
  • 3 0
 Blenkinslop
  • 1 0
 no trails stay open when they are wet around here.. fucking sucks.
  • 1 0
 great shot !!!!

Post a Comment



