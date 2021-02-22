Pinkbike.com
Video: Sam Blenkinsop Takes on Wet & Wild Conditions with the New Maxxis Shorty
Feb 22, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Sam Blenkinsop takes on winter in New Zealand aboard the all-new Maxxis Shorty.
Maxxis Tires
Sam Blenkinsop in the slop. Photo: Cam Mackenzie
Videos
Riding Videos
Maxxis
Sam Blenkinsop
5 Comments
4
0
kcy4130
(46 mins ago)
Sheesh! I can't even throw that much roost on my motorcycle.
[Reply]
4
0
ericbreh
(32 mins ago)
cue the "he's breaking the trail" comments
[Reply]
3
0
Uncled
(31 mins ago)
Blenkinslop
[Reply]
1
0
enduroelite
(13 mins ago)
no trails stay open when they are wet around here.. fucking sucks.
[Reply]
1
0
farmergilles
(14 mins ago)
great shot !!!!
[Reply]
