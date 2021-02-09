Pinkbike.com
Video: Sam Blenkinsop's POV Run From the NZ Nationals in Nelson
Feb 9, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Good to be back racing on the big bike and Nelson never disappoints.
—
Sam Blenkinsop
Videos
Riding Videos
Sam Blenkinsop
5 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
fristafrista
(1 hours ago)
Show us the new weapon Blenki ????????
[Reply]
3
0
JoeBremner-Foord
(1 hours ago)
The camera angle is strange, makes it seem much slower than it is
[Reply]
1
0
Groscreux
(40 mins ago)
Kaka DH Trail reminds me some great memories from Nelson
[Reply]
1
0
MindPatterns
(29 mins ago)
Dry trails! :hearteyes: *shakes fist at pouring rain*
[Reply]
1
1
BartDM
(1 hours ago)
cant believe that there is a place where is dry now...
[Reply]
Login
or
Sign Up
Post a Comment