Video: Sam Blenkinsop's POV Run From the NZ Nationals in Nelson

Feb 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesGood to be back racing on the big bike and Nelson never disappoints.Sam Blenkinsop


5 Comments

  • 6 0
 Show us the new weapon Blenki ????????
  • 3 0
 The camera angle is strange, makes it seem much slower than it is
  • 1 0
 Kaka DH Trail reminds me some great memories from Nelson Smile
  • 1 0
 Dry trails! :hearteyes: *shakes fist at pouring rain*
  • 1 1
 cant believe that there is a place where is dry now...

