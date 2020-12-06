Video: Sam Cofano & Friends Tear up the Tweed Valley in 'Whips & Whiskey'

Dec 6, 2020
by Wet Lettuce  
Whips and Whiskey - Sam Cofano and Jake Gilfilan Tear up the Tweed

by WetLettuce
Every year, the Wet Lettuce guys make the pilgrimage to Scotland's Tweed Valley, home to the world's best turns and most questionable camp meals. This is the third instalment in that series or silliness, Hucks and Haggis. Cannondale Waves' Sam Cofano, rogue Jake Gilfillan, and Unieed Creative's Jim Topliss get together to capture the magic. Sit back, grab a brew, or a dram, and enjoy.

Jake Gilf giving it full gas
Sam Cofano getting twisted
Jake Gilfillan and Sam Cofano spent their College years in Innerleithen, honing their turning style and rum drinking abilities

We ll be Right Back

Good mateys


 Oh Shit!!! Porridge with a pebble in Peebles vibes
 Wet lettuce is backkkk

