Video: Sam Cofano & Friends Tear up the Tweed Valley in 'Whips & Whiskey'

Jake Gilfillan and Sam Cofano spent their College years in Innerleithen, honing their turning style and rum drinking abilities

Every year, the Wet Lettuce guys make the pilgrimage to Scotland's Tweed Valley, home to the world's best turns and most questionable camp meals. This is the third instalment in that series or silliness, Hucks and Haggis. Cannondale Waves' Sam Cofano, rogue Jake Gilfillan, and Unieed Creative's Jim Topliss get together to capture the magic. Sit back, grab a brew, or a dram, and enjoy.