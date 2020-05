[IFRAMEaspectRatio=16:9 src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pq-IqwI85nc"]Sam Cofano used to begin his days with five Digestives and a cuppa. No wonder he's so good on a bike.Head up Bolly and down some muddy ruts with Sam and Jake Gilfillan. Splendid.Tea & Biscuits film is a collaboration between Misspent Summers and Caldwell Visuals.T&B is generously supported by Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology.Music by Tony Dork.Thank you for watching.