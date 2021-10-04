TV
Video: Sam Hill & Team Chain Reaction at EWS-E Tweed Valley 2021
Oct 3, 2021
by
Chain Reaction Cycles
Watch this edit of Team Chain Reaction as they take on the EWS-E round in Tweed Valley, Scotland.
You can also check out some of the carnage and sketchy lines from other riders in this video:
Videos by Chain Reaction.
Posted In:
eMTB
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
EWS Tweed Valley 2021
Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
85265 views
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
79696 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
56446 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
45948 views
Racing Rumors 2022 Part 1: Luca Shaw to Specialized, Martin Maes to Orbea & More
40484 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
38769 views
Final Results from EWS Tweed Valley 2021
37033 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
36249 views
