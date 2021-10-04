Video: Sam Hill & Team Chain Reaction at EWS-E Tweed Valley 2021

Oct 3, 2021
by Chain Reaction Cycles  


Watch this edit of Team Chain Reaction as they take on the EWS-E round in Tweed Valley, Scotland.


You can also check out some of the carnage and sketchy lines from other riders in this video:


Videos by Chain Reaction.

Posted In:
eMTB Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2021


