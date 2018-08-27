VIDEOS

Video: Sam Hill, Cam Zink & Michelin Team Ride New Wild Tires

Aug 27, 2018
by Michelin Tires  

As a global mobility company founded in 1889, Michelin has a long history of launching major bicycle tire innovations including the tube in 1891, the fordable tire in 1976, the bi-compound tire with silica in 1995 and the tubeless tire in 2000.

Michelin bicycle tires are engineered to deliver excellent performance and durability to provide riders with confidence to tackle their next adventure. Michelin invests in research and testing to ensure that riders enjoy more grip, protection and mileage.

This video highlights the unforgettable journey that Michelin tires provide from the perspective of our riders Cam Zink, Sam Hill, Yannick Granieri, Louis Reboul, PEF, William Robert and Victor Koretzky.






MENTIONS: @michelinofficial


