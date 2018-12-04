VIDEOS

Video: Sam Hill Dominating the Australia Enduro Tour Champs

Dec 4, 2018
by J Taylor  
Behind the scenes as Sam Hill dominates the Shimano Aus Enduro Tour Champs

by Revolutionmtb
Having only recently returned home to Australia, battle wearily, yet dominant, and triumphant as the 2018 Enduro World Series Champion, Sam Hill quickly set his sights on also adding the most prestigious local trophy to his mantlepiece. The Shimano Australian Enduro Tour was introduced this year as a three-round series designed to encapsulate the very best Enduro MTB across Australia. With the first two rounds already won-and-done Sam held the lead heading into the final round which was to be contested in the Australian Alpine town of Mount Buller. Get set to experience a behind the scenes looks at Sam on his journey throughout the weekend on his way to the podium…






4 Comments

  • + 1
 23 psi front. Interesting.
  • - 2
 STRALYA #1
  • + 8
 How'd you fark that up mate?
  • + 1
 @Ro0ne: He might need some covfefe to wake up.

