Video: Sam Hill Gets Loose on Dusty Trails in 'Dealing the Dirt'

May 7, 2020
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

Soak up some raw riding action from Team Chain Reaction Cycles superstar, Sam Hill, as he takes on his local trails.

It's not racing, but it's enough for now as Sam Deals the Dirt...

1 Comment

 So good. I'm not used to seeing Sam on such a long bike.

