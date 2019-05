Pics of Pager's Radical Rick-inspired Nukeproof Mega

We joined Team CRC Mavic manager Nigel Page and took a good look at his Radical Rick-inspired Nukeproof Mega 290 bike. Nigel talks us through his custom setup, as well as the components, tweaks and future plans for the team at the Enduro World Series. At 2:20 the discussion turns to Sam Hill's possible switch to a 29er