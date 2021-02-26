Video: Sam Hill Rides the New Nukeproof Giga on his Home Trails

When some relax after an achievement, result or title, the greatest athletes strive forwards, enjoying the taste of victory as motivation to strive for higher heights. Sam Hill is an embodiment of this philosophy, the last stage win or championship lays the foundation for the drive to the next.



The Nukeproof Giga is the embodiment of this, gluttony for success is not a sin.



Sam is riding a Team CRC-Nukeproof spec. Giga 290c carbon frame featuring his Signature Nukeproof components. — Nukeproof Bikes