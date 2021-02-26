Video: Sam Hill Rides the New Nukeproof Giga on his Home Trails

Feb 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWhen some relax after an achievement, result or title, the greatest athletes strive forwards, enjoying the taste of victory as motivation to strive for higher heights. Sam Hill is an embodiment of this philosophy, the last stage win or championship lays the foundation for the drive to the next.

The Nukeproof Giga is the embodiment of this, gluttony for success is not a sin.

Sam is riding a Team CRC-Nukeproof spec. Giga 290c carbon frame featuring his Signature Nukeproof components.Nukeproof Bikes


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Nukeproof Nukeproof Giga Sam Hill


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
61315 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
56367 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
54780 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
50457 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
47918 views
Bike Check: The BREWser, a 184mm Travel, Crazy-Slack Experimental Gearbox Bike
43829 views
Review: 2021 Commencal Supreme DH 29/27 - DH Bike Week
40296 views
Spotted: Prototype Full Suspension Bike Spied Near BMC Headquarters
37742 views

16 Comments

  • 4 0
 this isn't sam hill. you can't fool me, he took an outside line.
  • 3 0
 Does his head ever move? His composure is unreal.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I bet when he was jung he must have been watching chickens for hours Wink
  • 1 0
 I enjoyed the quiet freehub in that video. None of that whizzzzzzzzzz.
  • 1 0
 Sam Hill doing what he does best:
SamHilling.
  • 1 0
 No music just the sound of speed
  • 1 0
 Gigadee
  • 1 0
 whats the fork
  • 1 0
 rockshox zeb, blackbox edition i'd say.
  • 1 0
 prototype. Probably ZEB with prototype internals
  • 2 0
 Looks like a RS Zeb but with black box stickers on it.
  • 3 0
 Nukeproof commented on youtube, it's a zeb which used to be a prototype last year when they shot the clip.
  • 3 0
 I'm not sure we want to ruin the fun here....
  • 1 0
 What the fork?
  • 1 0
 BlackBox Zeb
  • 1 0
 What the fork!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007825
Mobile Version of Website