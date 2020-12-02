Video: Sam Reynolds' Fest Sessions POV with Nico Vink and Clemens Kaudela

Dec 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesFollowing Nico and Clemens down the insane Loosefest line in Malmedy Belgium! One of the gnarliest and highest speed lines ever ridden!

Check out the Official Highlights of Loosefest 2020 on the FEST Series Channel!Sam Reynolds


 I can always tell when it's a Smurthwaite article because of his vocabulary. No one else at PB is writing "unfathomably" in their byline.
 they jumped farther in the first 14 seconds than I have in the last 10 years.
 WOW, that is some big AIR!!!!

