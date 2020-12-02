Pinkbike.com
Video: Sam Reynolds' Fest Sessions POV with Nico Vink and Clemens Kaudela
Dec 2, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Following Nico and Clemens down the insane Loosefest line in Malmedy Belgium! One of the gnarliest and highest speed lines ever ridden!
Check out the Official Highlights of Loosefest 2020 on the FEST Series Channel!
—
Sam Reynolds
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Clemens Kaudela
Nico Vink
Sam Reynolds
Fest Series
Fest Sessions
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
TEAM-ROBOT
Plus
(12 mins ago)
I can always tell when it's a Smurthwaite article because of his vocabulary. No one else at PB is writing "unfathomably" in their byline.
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(3 mins ago)
they jumped farther in the first 14 seconds than I have in the last 10 years.
[Reply]
1
0
jaytdubs
(31 mins ago)
WOW, that is some big AIR!!!!
[Reply]
