Video: Sam Reynolds Goes Pro DH Training with Joe Breeden

It was amazing to stay with Joe and live the life of a professional downhill athlete for a few days! It was a great insight into how hard those guys train and ride on a daily basis to ride that fast down hills! I'll definitely watch the world cups with a new perspective. — Sam Reynolds

It was great to have Sam come and join me to show him the ins and outs of how a Pro DH racer prepares for the upcoming race season. I can’t believe how capable he was in the Gym, I really thought he was in for an absolute smoking haha! — Joe Breeden

We sent Sam Reynolds up to Wales to hang out with his teammate Joe Breeden and find out what it’s like to train like a pro downhill racer. It started with a very intense gym session with famous mtb coach Alan Milway.After a very demanding physical session, Sam and Joe hopped on their electric motor bike and loosened up in a quarry nearby.The physical training is a big aspect of a pro downhill racer but you can’t forget the technical side, so Joe took Sam on the steepest tracks around and then on technical ones giving him all the tips along the way.Stay tuned for another episode where Sam will teach Joe how to be a freerider.