Video: Sam Reynolds, Tracey Hannah & More Session Trails in 'Vienna Trail Brunch'

Jun 21, 2021
by Kenda Tire  

A jam session-style contest, plenty of snacks, international and local riders all in a small trail center right outside of Vienna, and on top of that, perfect weather - we couldn't have asked for a better first edition of the Vienna Trail Brunch.

It all started with the opening of the Kenda AirLine at the Trail Center "Hohe Wand Wiese" earlier this year. With the Trail Brunch, we wanted to create a relaxed space where riders from different backgrounds come together, ride the new track and have a good time.

The event itself was invite-only: Sam Reynolds, Tracey Hannah, Fabien Cousinié and Vinci Vodan, Clemens Kaudela, Lucas Huppert and Stefan Garlicki were joined by Sam Hodgson and wild card riders Daniel Ruso, Christian Schriebl, Georg Fechter, Andi Brewi and Alex Meyer.

In the middle of the woods, right in between the AirLine, the table was set, and with snacks and coffee being served frequently, some riders joked that they'd be too heavy for the following jump session. The local kids' training group was surprised (and stoked!) to see some of their idols on home soil, and t-shirts, helmets and bikes soon were decorated with autographs.

The actual session was opened and closed by a rider's train, with each rider getting a chance to put down their most stylish run in between trains. The winners (Best Style: Christian Schriebl, Best Overall: Vinci Vodan, Best Trick: Daniel Ruso), were chosen by the riders, and Rider's Favorite (Georg Fechter) was decided by popular cookie-vote. To end the day, we celebrated Sam Reynold's 30th birthday with a small celebration and of course, cake.

A huge thank you to the crew of the Trail Center Hohe Wand Wiese, and to all the riders who took part and made this session absolutely incredible. Until next year!

UR Team riders Fabien Cousinié, Vinci Vodan, Sam Reynolds and Tracey Hannah sure know how to have a good time!

Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
Lucas Huppert traded the dirt bike for the big-wheeled enduro.

Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
The session began and ended in the same way - with a big train!

Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
DH racer Stefan Garlicki mixed in well with the freeride crowd.
Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
Daniel Ruso won best trick.

Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
12-year-old Vinci Vodan showed some serious style.
Tracey Hannah.

No one had to go hungry that day - snack breaks were a fixed part of the schedule.

Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
The local kids MTB group was stoked to stumble upon some of their idols after their training session.

Trailbrunch Vienna by Kenda
Winners Georg Fechter (Rider's Favorite), Christian Schriebl (Best Style), Vinci Vodan (Best Overall), and Daniel Ruso (Best Trick) (from left to right)

Photography by Markus Fruehmann. Video by Creatur Agency. Filmed at Trail Center Hohe Wand Wiese


