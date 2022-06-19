Video: Sam Soriano Puts on an Absolute Show for Her Segment in 'Esperanto'

If there’s an Esperanto athlete whose career has taken off in the last few years, it’s got to be Sam Soriano. The young female rider out of Colorado has taken to the freeride life and absolutely ran with it. After spending her youth riding BMX, racing enduro and downhill, she picked up her life and moved it to Virgin, Utah to be in the beating heart of big-mountain freeriding. Surrounding herself with the gnarliest terrain and some of the best riders to learn from have allowed Sam to develop skills on her big bike that have put her right in the forefront of women’s freeriding. We’ve already seen what she can do under pressure at Formation, but the real magic happens when she’s got more time and creativity to ride for the cameras. Last fall, she joined a crew of other female riders just down the road from her new home in the desert to put on an absolute show for her segment in Esperanto. For more information on Esperanto and to find tickets for the film tour, please head to TGR's Tour Page.

Sam spreading her wings in the formidable terrain of Virgin, Utah. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

No stranger to the desert, Sam is starting to feel comfortable pushing the limits of freeride in this arena. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

Part of the Esperanto segment is about the power of mentorship in progression, here Sam leads 13-year-old Sophie Gregory into a massive step-up. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.

With a background in racing, Sam knows speed. Rachel Ross/TGR photo.


