Video: Sam Soriano Puts on an Absolute Show for Her Segment in 'Esperanto'

If there’s an Esperanto athlete whose career
has taken off in the last few years, it’s got to be Sam Soriano. The young female rider out of Colorado has taken to the freeride life and absolutely ran with it. After spending her youth riding BMX, racing enduro and downhill, she picked up her life and moved it to Virgin, Utah to be in the beating heart of big-mountain freeriding. Surrounding herself with the gnarliest terrain and some of the best riders to learn from have allowed Sam to develop skills on her big bike that have put her right in the forefront of women’s freeriding. We’ve already seen what she can do under pressure at Formation, but the real magic happens when she’s got more time and creativity to ride for the cameras. Last fall, she joined a crew of other female riders just down the road from her new home in the desert to put on an absolute show for her segment in Esperanto. For more information on Esperanto and to find tickets for the film tour, please head to TGR's Tour Page
.
