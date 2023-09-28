Video: Samantha Soriano Rips Utah in 'Vowels' Episode 6

Funny how your [brain] can make some of the simplest features seem so scary. I sat at the top of [a] roll so stressed about the exposure, steepness, [and] entrance for at least 15 minutes, waiting for a reason to back out. A quick change of mindset and it ended up being one of the easiest rolls I’ve done. Moral of the story, be kind to yourself when working through challenges and keep a ‘I can do it’ attitude. — Samantha Soriano