Video: Samantha Soriano Rips Utah in 'Vowels' Episode 6

The CLLCTV Vowels series culminates where it began—Utah—highlighting the calculated and fluid riding of American freerider Samantha Soriano in Episode 6.
In the spring of 2023, six CLLCTV athletes—Kaos Seagrave, Andrew Jackson, Gabriel Wibmer, Brad Simms, Griffin Paulson, Samantha Soriano—each chose one spot in the United States to film an edit.
To further document the action, Sam Pilgrim (a.k.a. "The Pilg") loaded up the Canyon Sprinter for a classic western-USA road trip to hit up the best riding in each location—featuring everything we love about the CLLCTV with riders and crew all working together to create something special.
7 riders + 3 Western states = Season 1 of CLLCTV Vowels
Beginning at the Canyon USA HQ in Carlsbad, California, the crew created 6 unique edits and 6 Pilgrim vlogs that released throughout the year, inspiring a summer of fun, good vibes and sick riding. Watch The Pilg's supplemental CLLCTV Vowels vlogs on The Sam Pilgrim YouTube channel
Soriano—originally from Colorado, now living in Utah—chose to focus on the desert scapes in the La Verkin area she has become so familiar with, living her freeride mountain biking dream among its sheer cliffs and iconic red dirt.
|Funny how your [brain] can make some of the simplest features seem so scary. I sat at the top of [a] roll so stressed about the exposure, steepness, [and] entrance for at least 15 minutes, waiting for a reason to back out. A quick change of mindset and it ended up being one of the easiest rolls I’ve done. Moral of the story, be kind to yourself when working through challenges and keep a ‘I can do it’ attitude.—Samantha Soriano
Her Vowels episode shows Samantha in her natural habitat and performing at her best as she lays down effortless style and tricks in the landscape that has not only now become her home, but a landscape that she’s been able to put her own stamp on with the creation of unique freeride lines carved into the dirt.
So sit back and enjoy the last episode of what has been an incredibly fun and exciting series of riders to watch.
SAMANTHA SORIANO
—@samanthasorian0Frame:
Canyon Torque CF, SmallFork:
Marzocchi Bomber 58Shock:
Marzocchi Air rearDrivetrain:
Shimano, 36T x 10-24TWheels:
Industry Nine GR315; 27.5" front/rearHandlebar:
Race Face AtlasStem:
Race Face AtlasGrips:
Race Face Love HandlePedals:
Race Face Atlas
Rider: Samantha Soriano
Video by: Jared Hardy
With support from: Canyon