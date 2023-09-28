Video: Samantha Soriano Rips Utah in 'Vowels' Episode 6

Sep 28, 2023
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

The CLLCTV Vowels series culminates where it began—Utah—highlighting the calculated and fluid riding of American freerider Samantha Soriano in Episode 6.

In the spring of 2023, six CLLCTV athletes—Kaos Seagrave, Andrew Jackson, Gabriel Wibmer, Brad Simms, Griffin Paulson, Samantha Soriano—each chose one spot in the United States to film an edit.

To further document the action, Sam Pilgrim (a.k.a. "The Pilg") loaded up the Canyon Sprinter for a classic western-USA road trip to hit up the best riding in each location—featuring everything we love about the CLLCTV with riders and crew all working together to create something special.

7 riders + 3 Western states = Season 1 of CLLCTV Vowels

Beginning at the Canyon USA HQ in Carlsbad, California, the crew created 6 unique edits and 6 Pilgrim vlogs that released throughout the year, inspiring a summer of fun, good vibes and sick riding. Watch The Pilg's supplemental CLLCTV Vowels vlogs on The Sam Pilgrim YouTube channel.

Soriano—originally from Colorado, now living in Utah—chose to focus on the desert scapes in the La Verkin area she has become so familiar with, living her freeride mountain biking dream among its sheer cliffs and iconic red dirt.

bigquotesFunny how your [brain] can make some of the simplest features seem so scary. I sat at the top of [a] roll so stressed about the exposure, steepness, [and] entrance for at least 15 minutes, waiting for a reason to back out. A quick change of mindset and it ended up being one of the easiest rolls I’ve done. Moral of the story, be kind to yourself when working through challenges and keep a ‘I can do it’ attitude.Samantha Soriano

Her Vowels episode shows Samantha in her natural habitat and performing at her best as she lays down effortless style and tricks in the landscape that has not only now become her home, but a landscape that she’s been able to put her own stamp on with the creation of unique freeride lines carved into the dirt.

So sit back and enjoy the last episode of what has been an incredibly fun and exciting series of riders to watch.

photo
SAMANTHA SORIANO@samanthasorian0

Frame: Canyon Torque CF, Small
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58
Shock: Marzocchi Air rear
Drivetrain: Shimano, 36T x 10-24T
Wheels: Industry Nine GR315; 27.5" front/rear
Handlebar: Race Face Atlas
Stem: Race Face Atlas
Grips: Race Face Love Handle
Pedals: Race Face Atlas

Binge watch the entire CLLCTV Vowels series:

Ep. 1 — Utah — Kaos Seagrave (GBR)

Ep. 2 — Los Angeles — Andrew Jackson (USA)

Ep. 3 — Los Angeles — Gabriel Wibmer (AUT)

Ep. 4 — Vegas — Brad Simms USA

Ep. 5 — Vegas — Griffin Paulson (CAN)

Rider: Samantha Soriano
Video by: Jared Hardy
With support from: Canyon

Posted In:
Videos Canyon Samantha Soriano


Author Info:
Canyon-PureCycling avatar

Member since Feb 18, 2013
144 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
53022 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
44354 views
First Ride: Merida One-Sixty FR
40151 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
34339 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
33529 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
30816 views
Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan
27449 views
Results: DH Qualifying at the US Open 2023
27441 views

2 Comments
  • 9 0
 Loved putting this episode together! Riding all my favorite bike models in my favorite place, hope you enjoy! Smile
  • 1 0
 A, E, I, O, U and sometimes 'why'





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047601
Mobile Version of Website