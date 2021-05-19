Video: Samantha Soriano Rides in Utah with Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt & Reed Boggs in 'Road to Formation, Ep. 2'

May 19, 2021
by Canyon  


Preparing for her first appearance at Red Bull Formation—the women's freeride mountain bike event taking place May 24 to June 1 on the 2015 Red Bull Rampage venue—Samantha Soriano is headed to Southern Utah...

In episode #2 (above) of this three-part series, watch Soriano, the 2018 U.S. Downhill National Champ, as she attempts to ride some of the world’s most demanding mountain bike terrain with her peers—three former Red Bull Rampage competitors—looking on, providing guidance and encouragement.



On riding with Rampage competitors:

Samantha Soriano: Truthfully it’s a little intimidating riding with guys who have such an established name in freeride, but they all support my future in freeride and development as a rider.
bigquotesOne of the greatest benefits of riding with Ethan, DJ, and Reed is having the opportunity to learn from their successes without repeating the consequences of their failures.Samantha Soriano


On riding Rampage-contest terrain:

The raw magnitude of terrain in Virgin, Utah, attracted me to riding there. But after a couple of trips, it quickly exceeded my expectations. There will never be a chairlift, or trail crew, and you’ll never finish a day without being exhausted from hiking.

bigquotesThe most unique thing about Virgin is its timelessness—it’s ever changing, but somehow stays the same.Samantha Soriano

Produced by: Taylor Sage
Photos by: Peter Jamison, Taylor Sage
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Samantha Soriano

@Canyon-PureCycling

Posted In:
Videos Canyon Samantha Soriano Dj Brandt Ethan Nell Reed Boggs Formation Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Kenevo SL - The Electric Enduro
88526 views
Red Panda Release the Lobster Upgrade Kit That's Claimed to Improve the Reliability of Shimano Brakes
75617 views
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
67458 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
67104 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
59860 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
58218 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
53735 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
48707 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 That Was Pretty Freak'n Sick... Would love to do that!
  • 1 1
 Impressive to see how scary and hard it really is to hit this stuff....keep up these progression videos they are great!
  • 1 0
 Frickin awesome.
  • 1 0
 cool
  • 1 0
 Progression!
  • 1 0
 badass!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008154
Mobile Version of Website