Video: Samantha Soriano Rides in Utah with Ethan Nell, DJ Brandt & Reed Boggs in 'Road to Formation, Ep. 2'

Preparing for her first appearance at Red Bull Formation
—the women's freeride mountain bike event taking place May 24 to June 1 on the 2015 Red Bull Rampage venue—Samantha Soriano is headed to Southern Utah...
In episode #2
(above) of this three-part series, watch Soriano, the 2018 U.S. Downhill National Champ, as she attempts to ride some of the world’s most demanding mountain bike terrain with her peers—three former Red Bull Rampage competitors—looking on, providing guidance and encouragement.On riding with Rampage competitors:Samantha Soriano:
Truthfully it’s a little intimidating riding with guys who have such an established name in freeride, but they all support my future in freeride and development as a rider.
On riding Rampage-contest terrain:
|One of the greatest benefits of riding with Ethan, DJ, and Reed is having the opportunity to learn from their successes without repeating the consequences of their failures.—Samantha Soriano
The raw magnitude of terrain in Virgin, Utah, attracted me to riding there. But after a couple of trips, it quickly exceeded my expectations. There will never be a chairlift, or trail crew, and you’ll never finish a day without being exhausted from hiking.
|The most unique thing about Virgin is its timelessness—it’s ever changing, but somehow stays the same.—Samantha Soriano
Produced by: Taylor Sage
Photos by: Peter Jamison, Taylor Sage
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Samantha Soriano@Canyon-PureCycling
