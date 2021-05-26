Video: Samantha Soriano is Definitely Ready to Send It in Episode 3 of 'Road to Formation'

On winning the 2018 U.S. National Championship at 18 years old—and now at 20, pursuing freeride:



Samantha Soriano:

I want to learn new tricks and hit bigger features, and freeride has allowed me to showcase this creativity and passion for biking. — Samantha Soriano

On her line selection, digging and course build at Red Bull Formation 2021:

I'm excited to work with Hannah and Casey—to learn how we can coordinate as a team, and still individually achieve our goals while putting together a line collectively. — Samantha Soriano

On surprises so far at Red Bull Formation 2021:

The level of progression within women's freeride has definitely taken a big step. — Samantha Soriano

SAMANTHA SORIANO —@samanthasorian0



Frame: 2021 Canyon Sender 6, Small

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58

Shock: Marzocchi Bomber CR

Crank: Truvativ Descendant DH, 34T

Cassette: SRAM PG-720 DH 7-speed, 11-25T

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet

Wheels: Industry Nine, 27.5" front/rear

Tires: Continental Der Baron 2.4"

Handlebar: Deity Speedway 35mm

Stem: Deity Intake DM

Grips: Sensus Lite

2021 Canyon Sender 6, SmallMarzocchi Bomber 58Marzocchi Bomber CRTruvativ Descendant DH, 34TSRAM PG-720 DH 7-speed, 11-25TCrankbrothers MalletIndustry Nine, 27.5" front/rearContinental Der Baron 2.4"Deity Speedway 35mmDeity Intake DMSensus Lite

On the remaining digging needed to complete her line at Red Bull Formation 2021:

I'm learning as much as I can this week about how to dig a proper line in the desert. — Samantha Soriano

On weather forecast for the three ride days (May 29-31—w/June 1 as an optional weather day) of the event:

In the line Hannah, Casey and I have chosen, we do have a few options—if the wind is heavy, we'll be able to choose a slightly different way down to accommodate for exposure. — Samantha Soriano

On expectations at Red Bull Formation 2021:

Once you drop in to our line from the top, there is no other way down other than doing a complete run—there are no 'go arounds,' so you have to hit everything. — Samantha Soriano