Video: Samantha Soriano's Road to Formation

May 12, 2021
Professional freerider Samantha Soriano is on a Road to Red Bull Formation—the women's freeride mountain bike event taking place May 24 to June 1 on the 2015 Red Bull Rampage venue outside Virgin, Utah.

Join the 2018 U.S. Downhill National Champ as she travels to Southern Utah in preparation to ride among eight of the world’s best female freeride athletes aiming to conquer the most demanding mountain bike terrain on the planet.

In episode #1 (above) of this 3-episode series, the 20-year-old Colorado native heads to the desert intent to knock the dust off her bag of tricks—with help, and comedic relief, from her lifelong riding partner and older brother, Ross Soriano.


On having a career outside racing:

Samantha Soriano: I used to think "if you want a career in mountain bikes, you have to race—I have no other career unless I want to be a cross-country or enduro racer."

bigquotesBut pedaling isn’t my schtick—let’s be real here.Samantha Soriano

I thought, ”There’s no future in freeride.” But now that Vero [Sadler] and Casey [Brown] have pushed women’s freeride a bunch, now, it’s a door that’s swung wide open—and so many opportunities have opened up.


On family influence:

My older brother, Ross [Soriano], is genuinely the most talented rider I have ever seen—and I’m lucky enough to have grown up with [him].

bigquotesMy brother is probably my worst enemy—but also my best friend at the same time.Samantha Soriano

He has a very important influence on my riding style. [He] will make me do stuff I don’t want to do, but am able to do—I just need that push sometimes. But if it were somebody else, a non-family member, I probably wouldn’t listen to them…


SAMANTHA SORIANO@samanthasorian0

Frame: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR, Small
Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate RC2
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH
Crank: SRAM X01 DH, 36T
Cassette: SRAM XG-795 DH 7-speed, 10-24T
Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet
Wheels: Industry Nine, 29" front, 27.5" rear
Tires: Continental Der Baron 2.4"
Handlebar: Deity Speedway 35mm
Stem: Deity Intake DM
Grips: Sensus Lite


On the pressure to achieve a goal:

If you’re doing the same thing over and over, it takes the fun out of everything.

bigquotesI almost need that you-have-to-do-it, it’s-now-or-never mentality.Samantha Soriano

But if you’re aiming for [a goal], and you’re in a [rush to achieve it], it will come faster.

Produced by: Taylor Sage
Photos by: Peter Jamison, Taylor Sage, Tory Powers
With support from: Canyon USA
Featuring: Samantha Soriano, Ross Soriano

@Canyon-PureCycling

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Canyon Samantha Soriano Formation Women's MTB Freeride


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Built a few BMX wheels for both these guys during their BMX years. Saw them progress effortlessly on the the big bikes in Colorado. Kudos Samantha for going for it. Get some! \m/
  • 1 0
 This was amazing, These two together were fantastic She put a real fine point on things, representation matters more than a lot of us realize. Go kick some ass Samantha!
  • 1 0
 This was great. I could watch a 10 min. video of this. It's great watching someone push through and learn these tricks. I look forward to more videos of Samantha.
  • 1 0
 Totally Awesome! Keep it up Samantha!
  • 1 0
 I am so stoked for this. Can't wait to see what you bring, Samantha!
  • 1 0
 loved this

Post a Comment



