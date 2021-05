Video: Samantha Soriano's Road to Formation

On having a career outside racing:

Samantha Soriano:

But pedaling isn’t my schtick—let’s be real here. — Samantha Soriano

On family influence:

My brother is probably my worst enemy—but also my best friend at the same time. — Samantha Soriano



Frame: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR, Small

Fork: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate RC2

Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate DH

Crank: SRAM X01 DH, 36T

Cassette: SRAM XG-795 DH 7-speed, 10-24T

Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet

Wheels: Industry Nine, 29" front, 27.5" rear

Tires: Continental Der Baron 2.4"

Handlebar: Deity Speedway 35mm

Stem: Deity Intake DM

Grips: Sensus Lite

On the pressure to achieve a goal:

I almost need that you-have-to-do-it, it’s-now-or-never mentality. — Samantha Soriano

Professional freerider Samantha Soriano is on a Road to Red Bull Formation —the women's freeride mountain bike event taking place May 24 to June 1 on the 2015 Red Bull Rampage venue outside Virgin, Utah.Join the 2018 U.S. Downhill National Champ as she travels to Southern Utah in preparation to ride among eight of the world’s best female freeride athletes aiming to conquer the most demanding mountain bike terrain on the planet.In episode(above) of this 3-episode series, the 20-year-old Colorado native heads to the desert intent to knock the dust off her bag of tricks—with help, and comedic relief, from her lifelong riding partner and older brother, Ross Soriano.I used to think "if you want a career in mountain bikes, you have to race—I have no other career unless I want to be a cross-country or enduro racer."I thought, ”There’s no future in freeride.” But now that Vero [Sadler] and Casey [Brown] have pushed women’s freeride a bunch, now, it’s a door that’s swung wide open—and so many opportunities have opened up.My older brother, Ross [Soriano], is genuinely the most talented rider I have ever seen—and I’m lucky enough to have grown up with [him].He has a very important influence on my riding style. [He] will make me do stuff I don’t want to do, but am able to do—I just need that push sometimes. But if it were somebody else, a non-family member, I probably wouldn’t listen to them…If you’re doing the same thing over and over, it takes the fun out of everything.But if you’re aiming for [a goal], and you’re in a [rush to achieve it], it will come faster.Produced by: Taylor SagePhotos by: Peter Jamison, Taylor Sage, Tory PowersWith support from: Canyon USA Featuring: Samantha Soriano