Video: Sam Hill & Team Chain Reaction Cycles at EWS in Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 28, 2021
by Chain Reaction Cycles  

Watch this edit of Team Chain Reaction Cycles as they take on the eighth-round of the Enduro World Series in Finale Ligure.

Video by Film Smith Media.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Elliot Heap Sam Hill Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Finale Ligure 2021


