Video: Santa Cruz Get Creative With Their Lockdown Launch Edit for the 5010

Now more than ever it’s important to get creative with your surroundings.
The Santa Cruz 5010 has always been the bike that turns obstacles into features but now with the fourth generation upon us, it expands on the concept of the little bike that has big ideas.
Fun-loving 27.5-inch wheels, 130mm of lower-link VPP travel (paired with a 140mm fork) and radically confident-inspiring geometry including, new for any Santa Cruz bicycle, size specific rear stay lengths. It’s the kind of bike that makes any trail feel as familiar as the back of your hand.—Santa Cruz
The skills on the handbike are equally as top notch as the mammoth editing task this must have been!
Slick job, with all the sound effects to boot.
Not to mention the trail building and swept dirt jumps!
Reminds me of being child. Literally made my day. Showed it to my kids, they're trying their hand at lego biking in the garden as a result.
What an awesomely fresh idea for a launch vid.
Cheers Santa Cruz!
In years and years time we will be able look back at that and it'll be a testament to the horrendous year we have all endured but that has also shown everyone's pure desire to ride (pro or hacker) ,even in confined spaces during this period.
Make my day
