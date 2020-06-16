Video: Santa Cruz Get Creative With Their Lockdown Launch Edit for the 5010

Jun 16, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesNow more than ever it’s important to get creative with your surroundings.

The Santa Cruz 5010 has always been the bike that turns obstacles into features but now with the fourth generation upon us, it expands on the concept of the little bike that has big ideas.

Fun-loving 27.5-inch wheels, 130mm of lower-link VPP travel (paired with a 140mm fork) and radically confident-inspiring geometry including, new for any Santa Cruz bicycle, size specific rear stay lengths. It’s the kind of bike that makes any trail feel as familiar as the back of your hand.Santa Cruz


29 Comments

  • 15 0
 Best thing, when the person unloads dirt from the big wheelbarrow into the tiny one
  • 9 0
 Absolutely fantastic. Thoroughly enjoyed that! Watched it thrice this morning, lol why?!
The skills on the handbike are equally as top notch as the mammoth editing task this must have been!
Slick job, with all the sound effects to boot.
Not to mention the trail building and swept dirt jumps!

Reminds me of being child. Literally made my day. Showed it to my kids, they're trying their hand at lego biking in the garden as a result.

What an awesomely fresh idea for a launch vid.

Cheers Santa Cruz!
  • 4 0
 P.S take my money for a santa cruz fingerbike
  • 3 0
 @benjiancillotti: Find m.pinkbike.com/u/tarik199 on here! He makes model bikes! He's currently making my Bergamont Trailster. Only needs a few ref pics and off he goes!!
  • 1 0
 @rdoadesuk: Whaaaat! Cheers
  • 2 0
 Santa Cruz fingerbike, the only Santa Cruz I can afford!
  • 4 0
 The main question is, where can I buy a micro 5010? Hopefully it's in my price range...
  • 1 0
 I don't want one, I need three.
  • 1 0
 So creative and appropriate. Good job SC.
In years and years time we will be able look back at that and it'll be a testament to the horrendous year we have all endured but that has also shown everyone's pure desire to ride (pro or hacker) ,even in confined spaces during this period.
  • 3 0
 wicked video. Creative thinking! no one has heard bomb the base in 32 years!! double win!
  • 3 0
 I thought they were going to introduce a new 1 inch wheel standard
  • 2 0
 Well done.
Make my day Wink
  • 1 0
 so good and love the ending transition to the real garage. Now, is Danny behind the "Thing" (The Addams Family) Hmm.
  • 2 0
 I’d watch a Red Bull rampage done like this...
  • 1 0
 I think it would be a good deal to create some scale bicycles, I would definitely buy
  • 1 0
 I really wish the bike had squashed the chigger in the frame at 1:45... hate those nasty nibblers!!
  • 1 0
 That looks just like the one stolen from the Derek Zoolander Center for Kids Who Can’t Read Good last night.
  • 1 0
 That was... SO well done. Whoever the people are that conceptualizer and executed this should feel proud.
  • 1 0
 VOY!!! Creativity to the max!! That mini cabin is nicer that my garage. Oh wait, I don't have garage...
  • 2 0
 Awesome!!!
  • 1 0
 Best idea and video i have seen for a long time!
  • 1 0
 Also check first post www.instagram.com/timchenko.taras
  • 1 0
 Mid week finger action. Yes please
  • 1 0
 That bug on the bridge was HUGE!
  • 1 0
 EPIC!!
  • 1 1
 Finally, something genius has come out of lock-down.
  • 1 0
 That s a good one
  • 1 0
 Carbon? haha!
  • 1 0
 This was awesome!!

Post a Comment



