Video: Santa Cruz Get Creative With Their Lockdown Launch Edit for the 5010

The Santa Cruz 5010 has always been the bike that turns obstacles into features but now with the fourth generation upon us, it expands on the concept of the little bike that has big ideas.



Fun-loving 27.5-inch wheels, 130mm of lower-link VPP travel (paired with a 140mm fork) and radically confident-inspiring geometry including, new for any Santa Cruz bicycle, size specific rear stay lengths. It’s the kind of bike that makes any trail feel as familiar as the back of your hand. — Santa Cruz