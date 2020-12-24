Pinkbike.com
Video: Santa's Day Out on All His Bikes
Dec 24, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Dirt jumper, road bike, trail bike... Santa tries it all!
Videos
Riding Videos
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
owlie
(1 mins ago)
Do they make edits with music of folks road riding over on the skinny tire websites?
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(32 mins ago)
Santa rides a sleigh? Think again
[Reply]
1
0
WRCDH
(31 mins ago)
Dirty Santa...
[Reply]
1
0
OceanPhil
(24 mins ago)
Sleighed it.
[Reply]
1
0
Chonky13
(22 mins ago)
Well, that was jolly AF
[Reply]
Post a Comment