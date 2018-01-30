VIDEOS

Saracen Ariel LT – Launch Video Starring Matt Walker

Jan 29, 2018
by Saracen Bikes  
PRESS RELEASE: Saracen Bikes


The name's Walker. Matt Walker...

And he's made a special visit to Saracen HQ to pick up his new weapon — the 2018 Ariel LT

Ariel LT - £4999.99
Saracen 2018 Carbon Ariel Latest Myst and Revamped Kili Flyer

Whether riding big mountain epics or turning laps at your local, the Ariel takes it all in its stride and still asks for more.

Using a 24T/40T/3K Toray UD Carbon blend on the front triangle and a Toray UD Carbon swingarm keeps weight low whilst not compromising on durability. As seen on the Myst, the custom headtube allows you to adjust the front centre +/-5mm in order to perfect your ride position.

Internal cable routing and a specific Di2 battery holder in the downtube keep the bike looking as fresh as possible whilst still being practical. Full Shimano 1X11-speed groupset with M8000 XT brakes taking care of stopping duties. DT Swiss M1900 wheelset wrapped in Maxxis Minion DHF II tyres and finished off with carbon Enve bars really help this big hitter stand out from the crowd.

In stores now, click here to find your local Saracen dealer.

34 Comments

  • + 15
 I remember when they made affordable bikes.
  • + 14
 I remember watching Ariel.
  • + 3
 Then you'll also remember when they made shite bikes! The name's the same, but everything else has changed. Great looking bike IMHO.Solid spec.
  • + 2
 Was it Gary Fisher who said "Lightweight, cheap or strong; pick two."? #devilsadvocate
  • + 4
 @Slimeo: No, it was Keith Bontrager. Close though!
  • + 1
 @Slimeo: Yawn
  • + 1
 Presenting the saracen nomad.
  • + 2
 @Slimeo @randyridesbikes That is a manufacturing saying that has been around for decades... no one in the bike industry came up with it.
  • + 8
 Get rid of the enve carbon bars and put on a better set of wheels!
  • + 4
 Agreed.
And there's more, the wheels are DT swiss' entry model but it's also the M series, not designed for enduro and even less for DH. Yet there's downhill worthy suspension... why ??
  • + 2
 @Uuno: fox is the new xt rear deraileur
  • + 1
 I agree. Seems a weird choice to spec expensive handlebars and cheap wheels... not to mention the dt m-series doesn't seem to be the sturdiest of wheels on such a bike...
  • + 2
 Stop whining about prices, you have 4 billion options of bikes to pick from. If Pinkbike starts doing constant reviews of $1800 bikes I'm going to spend more time on p0rn sites instead.
  • + 5
 Mean looking bike. Cool video.
  • + 4
 Looks like a modern Nomad 3, which is good!
  • + 2
 love those skinwall tires and kashima suspension!
  • + 2
 Love that retro look, just not the price.
  • + 2
 Some specs would be nice.
  • + 3
 Beauty.
  • + 1
 Is a Minion DHF a good rear tire?
  • + 2
 No! If its muddy which it always is in the UK then they lack rear braking grip. If its dry the centre knobs fall apart real quick due to the siping. So no all round really..in my opinion (before anybody tries to shoot me down)
  • + 1
 @StraightLineJoe: I’d say the same thing in northeastern US. Not to mention slow rolling....
  • + 1
 Text says DHF II, either it is a typo meaning DHR II (a very good rear tire) or it is a new tire (nobody has ridden yet) ...
  • + 1
 Mi piace, that means I like it in my beloved mother tongue.
  • + 0
 That is a sweeet looking bike...And I'm sure that was a Dentist - not a Scientist who presented it.
  • + 1
 Very nice looking machines tup
  • + 1
 Nice trail... Where is it filmed?
  • + 1
 My guess is Stanage Edge in the Peak District
  • + 4
 @IllestT: ( in order of appearance) Stanage edge, sheepskulls dh, lady cannings plantation, Beast of Hope cross. all on trailforks
  • + 1
 looks fantastic but costs way too much!
  • + 1
 I really don't like those tires....
  • + 2
 water bottle holder???
  • + 1
 Skinwalls are back 3
  • + 0
 Looks like a nomad

