Saracen Ariel LT – Launch Video Starring Matt Walker

Whether riding big mountain epics or turning laps at your local, the Ariel takes it all in its stride and still asks for more.
Using a 24T/40T/3K Toray UD Carbon blend on the front triangle and a Toray UD Carbon swingarm keeps weight low whilst not compromising on durability. As seen on the Myst, the custom headtube allows you to adjust the front centre +/-5mm in order to perfect your ride position.
Internal cable routing and a specific Di2 battery holder in the downtube keep the bike looking as fresh as possible whilst still being practical. Full Shimano 1X11-speed groupset with M8000 XT brakes taking care of stopping duties. DT Swiss M1900 wheelset wrapped in Maxxis Minion DHF II tyres and finished off with carbon Enve bars really help this big hitter stand out from the crowd.
And there's more, the wheels are DT swiss' entry model but it's also the M series, not designed for enduro and even less for DH. Yet there's downhill worthy suspension... why ??
