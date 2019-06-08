Video: Sarah Walter Flowing Through the Bowenvale Jumps

Sarah is a crew member from our Christchurch store and is forever chasing Summer. Born and raised in Canada, Sarah spends the majority of her time down on our South Island trying to push her riding for the love of it. With an infectious smile and some serious skills to boot, more often than not you can find her down at Bowenvale Dirt Jumps fixing up and riding these private trails.
It's great to see more women actively participating in so many disciplines within cycling, whether that is: Road; BMX, Tri, or MTB, but there is always room for more!
Women's only cycling groups can be a great way to start and meet like minded individuals, so get in touch with your local club to find out more.
Sarah (Instagram @sarannewalter
)
It is also funny when it is said mountain biking is 'dominated' by men, but also when you ask any man what he thinks about women in the sport, he'll say HELL YEAH 100% of the time
