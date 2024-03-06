Video: 'Sardines & Singletrack' - Sam Schultz Rides the New Rocky Mountain Instinct

Olympian and athlete Sam Schultz crossed paths with photographer Margus Riga a few years ago and connected through their love of multi-day mountain biking adventures. In 2022, they teamed up for a Rocky Mountain photo shoot and spent three days in the rugged and remote Chilcotin Ranges, as seen here.
During that trip, Sam quickly discovered the definition of getting "Riga'd" - to undersell the difficulty of an adventure with the trust that your friends will probably survive anyway.
A year later, Sam and Margus have a new assignment, this time in Toby Creek, Invermere. In search of yellow larches, beautiful backdrops and sunsets, the team explores the area in search of the perfect shots. Sam wasn't about to get Riga'd this time…
|“A friend once showed me photos from Toby Creek back in the day. It was a picture of him shredding this high alpine ridge. It reminded me of my favourite riding spot, the Chilcotins; only the mountains were much bigger. I went there for my first trip only a couple of years ago, and it exceeded my expectations in every way. It’s now my favourite spot to ride in BC.”—Margus Riga
Presented by Rocky Mountain
Featuring: Margus Riga and Sam Schultz
Location: Toby Creek
Director / Cinematography / Edit: Peter Wojnar
Producer: Nina Harmon
Photography: Margus Riga
Colour: Mike Gamble
Post-production sound: Keith White Audio
Original Score: Harald Boyesen
Typography: Mike Taylor
Special thanks:
Toby Creek staff and Jose Letelier for guiding the team.
