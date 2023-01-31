Video: Chasing Light & Effortless Style in '1.2'

Jan 31, 2023
by Kona Bikes  

The 1.2 Project represents a year-long challenge that filmer Satchel Cronk and rider Leah Lind-White set out to achieve in 2022. Each month they'd create a unique perspective on mountain biking. Whether it was night riding, the joy of bike maintenance, riding through reforestation, or a great ride turned into a crash, each month brought a new topic. Leah's effortless style on her bike and Satchel's unique filming and editing style made this project one of the most unique we've come across in a long time. 12 months. 12 perspectives. This is 1.2.

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 great edit, thanks!
  • 1 1
 It sure does seem like 'effortless style' takes a lot of practice and training....
  • 1 0
 Man, I miss those woods.





