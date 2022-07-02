Watch
Video: Saturday Sends #55
Jul 2, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
It's Saturday, which means it's time to watch the best sends from the past two weeks!
Saturday Sends is presented by
DYEDBRO
.
SUBMIT YOUR SEND
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Holick
(55 mins ago)
I appreciate the video of more my type of sends. At least for me, being closer to my level instills more enthusiasm; thinking I could do that.
Thanks, I'm going to go riding now.
[Reply]
1
0
absentminded
(25 mins ago)
Extra nicely edited this time somehow. Why don’t vertically filmed clips fill your whole phone screen if you watch them vertically?
[Reply]
1
0
sorrymissjackson
(9 mins ago)
Because a video has one format and resolution which cannot change dynamically.
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(7 mins ago)
half of these are Sunday Saves!
[Reply]
Thanks, I'm going to go riding now.