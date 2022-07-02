Video: Saturday Sends #55

Jul 2, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Saturday, which means it's time to watch the best sends from the past two weeks!

Saturday Sends is presented by DYEDBRO.






4 Comments

  • 2 0
 I appreciate the video of more my type of sends. At least for me, being closer to my level instills more enthusiasm; thinking I could do that.
Thanks, I'm going to go riding now.
  • 1 0
 Extra nicely edited this time somehow. Why don’t vertically filmed clips fill your whole phone screen if you watch them vertically?
  • 1 0
 Because a video has one format and resolution which cannot change dynamically.
  • 1 0
 half of these are Sunday Saves!





