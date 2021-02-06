Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #1
Feb 6, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Welcome to our new series, Saturday Sends! Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
32 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
42
0
Mr-Gilsch
(1 hours ago)
What a clever way to encourage the production of more Friday Fails content
[Reply]
16
1
hemi17
(1 hours ago)
What´s about Sunday saves?
[Reply]
3
0
JXN1
(47 mins ago)
Monday Manuals? Where does it end??
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(39 mins ago)
@JXN1
: Wheelie Wednesday? Trainer Thursday?
[Reply]
1
0
speed10
(39 mins ago)
@JXN1
: Tuesdays Gone
[Reply]
5
0
iammarkstewart
(25 mins ago)
Ok, let's try the PB Week at a Glance...starts on Friday of course:
-Friday Fails: start the week with the gold standard.
-Saturday Sends: those who were able to get above the Friday bar.
-Sunday Saves: Saturday's minor leagues, clawing their way out of Friday.
-Mediocre Monday: ode to
@cyclebean
and myself...capped at curb-high tabletops.
-Trainer Tuesday (includes rollers): not only do we need another divisive topic, but there are epic roller fails...so get your trainer bail on.
-Whacked Wednesday: the dumbest stuff, from poorly built trail to stunts without helmets.
-Theologian Thursday: just a day-long loop of Wade Simmons Pick A Part vids.
Happy with the opening graphics on this one, the rest of the week's graphics could get awesome.
[Reply]
13
1
RobKong
(1 hours ago)
As much as I enjoy Friday Fails, this is even more enjoyable. Although it doesn't feed my sense of bike skill superiority...
[Reply]
12
0
Agolz12
(1 hours ago)
After watching years of Friday Fails I expected everyone of these clips to end in a crash... Saturday Saves is going to take some getting used to.
[Reply]
4
0
airdonut41
(57 mins ago)
Friday Fails has programmed my brain to think that this format is synonymous with wrecks. Fortunately, that means that the rider nailing the landing is still a pleasant surprise each time.
[Reply]
4
0
cyclebean
(36 mins ago)
Waiting for Mediocre Mondays or Sensible Sundays so I can finally have my videos featured
[Reply]
2
0
like2pedal
(56 mins ago)
This is fantastic!! This is exactly what I need to see before heading out, to build trail. YES!! “I’m making it bigger...”
[Reply]
4
0
tkrug
(40 mins ago)
I am conflicted. Filming a send in portrait mode..... feels like a fail
[Reply]
2
0
radiusofone
(1 hours ago)
Thanks Pinkbike, really like this series, much prefer watching nice sends that end in success rather than a crash.
[Reply]
4
0
jeriva
(1 hours ago)
Wow Love this
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(56 mins ago)
Cooking up clips for Saturday Sends is going to generate a lot of new material for Friday Fails. It's all connected
[Reply]
1
0
Torrrx
(56 mins ago)
It feels unnatural to see landings stick, my mind is having trouble comprehending not seeing someone meet the ground with their face.
[Reply]
2
0
Tamerw
(35 mins ago)
I watch friday fails every week and after a while you start to want people to land what they are trying to do
[Reply]
1
0
iammarkstewart
(17 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
, HTF bar officially raised at 1:21. Get your ankle and knee braces out.
[Reply]
1
0
nickmalysh
(3 mins ago)
Nice, i like this! Shore drop at the beginning scare me out even on video - fucking insane
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(1 hours ago)
Nice. A couple of homies on the Saturday Sends premiere
[Reply]
1
0
radbikr
(40 mins ago)
Sponsored by Larry Enticer
[Reply]
1
0
rip-it-rob
(39 mins ago)
I was waiting for the big bail on every clip....
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(31 mins ago)
So wait. People do actually land backflips?!?
[Reply]
1
0
ipreferdirt
(21 mins ago)
This is sick, love seeing the precision on some of those landings.
[Reply]
1
0
lehott
(9 mins ago)
SEND IT! Nice addition PB
[Reply]
1
0
davec113
(1 hours ago)
Heck Yeah!
[Reply]
1
0
bunker8
(1 hours ago)
NICE JOB
[Reply]
1
0
LaMatt
(54 mins ago)
Great idea!
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(49 mins ago)
Nice idea...
[Reply]
1
5
Deadclmbr
(1 hours ago)
All of these are misleading. People should at least get a glimpse of the consequences of Friday Fails. While it’s great to see so many people landing huge sends, let’s see the reality of not making it.
[Reply]
2
2
Deadclmbr
(1 hours ago)
Or better yet, feature positive outcomes due to first aid being provided.
[Reply]
3
0
JXN1
(48 mins ago)
I'd agree if what we were seeing was unskilled riders "getting away with it." What I see are experts sticking moves they've worked up to.
[Reply]
-Friday Fails: start the week with the gold standard.
-Saturday Sends: those who were able to get above the Friday bar.
-Sunday Saves: Saturday's minor leagues, clawing their way out of Friday.
-Mediocre Monday: ode to @cyclebean and myself...capped at curb-high tabletops.
-Trainer Tuesday (includes rollers): not only do we need another divisive topic, but there are epic roller fails...so get your trainer bail on.
-Whacked Wednesday: the dumbest stuff, from poorly built trail to stunts without helmets.
-Theologian Thursday: just a day-long loop of Wade Simmons Pick A Part vids.
Happy with the opening graphics on this one, the rest of the week's graphics could get awesome.
Post a Comment