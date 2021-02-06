Video: Saturday Sends #1

Feb 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Welcome to our new series, Saturday Sends! Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
62013 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
50602 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
48098 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
46443 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
43362 views
The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizes
43102 views
Updated: Cascade Components is Developing a Brake Caliper with SRAM Internals
38673 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
38567 views

32 Comments

  • 42 0
 What a clever way to encourage the production of more Friday Fails content
  • 16 1
 What´s about Sunday saves?
  • 3 0
 Monday Manuals? Where does it end??
  • 1 0
 @JXN1: Wheelie Wednesday? Trainer Thursday?
  • 1 0
 @JXN1: Tuesdays Gone
  • 5 0
 Ok, let's try the PB Week at a Glance...starts on Friday of course:

-Friday Fails: start the week with the gold standard.
-Saturday Sends: those who were able to get above the Friday bar.
-Sunday Saves: Saturday's minor leagues, clawing their way out of Friday.
-Mediocre Monday: ode to @cyclebean and myself...capped at curb-high tabletops.
-Trainer Tuesday (includes rollers): not only do we need another divisive topic, but there are epic roller fails...so get your trainer bail on.
-Whacked Wednesday: the dumbest stuff, from poorly built trail to stunts without helmets.
-Theologian Thursday: just a day-long loop of Wade Simmons Pick A Part vids.

Happy with the opening graphics on this one, the rest of the week's graphics could get awesome.
  • 13 1
 As much as I enjoy Friday Fails, this is even more enjoyable. Although it doesn't feed my sense of bike skill superiority...
  • 12 0
 After watching years of Friday Fails I expected everyone of these clips to end in a crash... Saturday Saves is going to take some getting used to.
  • 4 0
 Friday Fails has programmed my brain to think that this format is synonymous with wrecks. Fortunately, that means that the rider nailing the landing is still a pleasant surprise each time.
  • 4 0
 Waiting for Mediocre Mondays or Sensible Sundays so I can finally have my videos featured
  • 2 0
 This is fantastic!! This is exactly what I need to see before heading out, to build trail. YES!! “I’m making it bigger...”
  • 4 0
 I am conflicted. Filming a send in portrait mode..... feels like a fail
  • 2 0
 Thanks Pinkbike, really like this series, much prefer watching nice sends that end in success rather than a crash.
  • 4 0
 Wow Love this
  • 2 0
 Cooking up clips for Saturday Sends is going to generate a lot of new material for Friday Fails. It's all connected Smile
  • 1 0
 It feels unnatural to see landings stick, my mind is having trouble comprehending not seeing someone meet the ground with their face.
  • 2 0
 I watch friday fails every week and after a while you start to want people to land what they are trying to do
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas, HTF bar officially raised at 1:21. Get your ankle and knee braces out.
  • 1 0
 Nice, i like this! Shore drop at the beginning scare me out even on video - fucking insane
  • 1 0
 Nice. A couple of homies on the Saturday Sends premiere
  • 1 0
 Sponsored by Larry Enticer
  • 1 0
 I was waiting for the big bail on every clip....
  • 1 0
 So wait. People do actually land backflips?!?
  • 1 0
 This is sick, love seeing the precision on some of those landings.
  • 1 0
 SEND IT! Nice addition PB
  • 1 0
 Heck Yeah!
  • 1 0
 NICE JOB
  • 1 0
 Great idea!
  • 1 0
 Nice idea...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009170
Mobile Version of Website