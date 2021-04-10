Video: Saturday Sends #10

Apr 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Trek Session - Nope, Not Going to Say It
77325 views
Pinkbike Buyer's Guide: The Best Clip-In Trail MTB Pedals for 2021
56393 views
Review: Oura Ring, The One to Rule Them All?
51540 views
Updated: The Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Racing Season
48975 views
Updated: Canfield Bikes Prototype Stolen, Possible Sighting of Rider
48633 views
Video: Spoof Campervan Advert Hints at a New YT Capra
44966 views
Hiker to Claim Self Defence After Right of Way Dispute Stabbing
38736 views
Carbon Air Aims to Make Air Suspension More Like Coil - Pond Beaver 2021
36886 views

6 Comments

  • 4 0
 This might be too much to ask, but if there was any way to get a list of the IG handles for the senders that would be sweet! Some of these people look worth following! Way to go big out there!!
  • 4 0
 That little kid send was the greatest!
  • 1 0
 Dude all those Utah clips look 10x bigger before a person comes into the frame. Then they still look huge
  • 1 0
 Mini-sendie is the new coined phrase for ripper kids
  • 1 1
 Did I miss the fails yesterday???
  • 1 0
 Miss Joey Gough - RAD

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008881
Mobile Version of Website