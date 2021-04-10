Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #10
Apr 10, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
alexmander
(54 mins ago)
This might be too much to ask, but if there was any way to get a list of the IG handles for the senders that would be sweet! Some of these people look worth following! Way to go big out there!!
[Reply]
4
0
daveg2
(51 mins ago)
That little kid send was the greatest!
[Reply]
1
0
gserrato
(1 hours ago)
Dude all those Utah clips look 10x bigger before a person comes into the frame. Then they still look huge
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(4 mins ago)
Mini-sendie is the new coined phrase for ripper kids
[Reply]
1
1
Germanmike
(1 hours ago)
Did I miss the fails yesterday???
[Reply]
1
0
DarkDiggler
(44 mins ago)
Miss Joey Gough - RAD
[Reply]
