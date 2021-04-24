Video: Saturday Sends #12

Apr 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.

Saturday Sends is presented by OneUp Components.





7 Comments

  • 6 0
 Not sure what it says about my character, but I find Friday fails so much more enjoyable!
  • 3 0
 The dog pisser over the rocks on columns was rad
  • 2 0
 Who still films in portrait mode these days ffs
  • 1 0
 Who doesn’t?
  • 1 0
 I so wish they would play my send... Sad face.
  • 2 5
 First
  • 1 0
 First rule of Pinkbike: you never just say “first.”

