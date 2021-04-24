Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #12
Apr 24, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Want to be featured?
Submit your send
.
Saturday Sends is presented by
OneUp Components
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
7 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
BiNARYBiKE
(34 mins ago)
Not sure what it says about my character, but I find Friday fails so much more enjoyable!
[Reply]
3
0
lightningskull
(36 mins ago)
The dog pisser over the rocks on columns was rad
[Reply]
2
0
cyberoptixs
(20 mins ago)
Who still films in portrait mode these days ffs
[Reply]
1
0
justwaki
(12 mins ago)
Who doesn’t?
[Reply]
1
0
Watersconstr
(9 mins ago)
I so wish they would play my send... Sad face.
[Reply]
2
5
tdel010
(37 mins ago)
First
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(18 mins ago)
First rule of Pinkbike: you never just say “first.”
[Reply]
