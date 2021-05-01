Video: Saturday Sends #13

May 1, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.

Saturday Sends is presented by OneUp Components.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Shimano Introduces New 'Linkglide' Drivetrain Technology with Bold Longevity Claims
147101 views
Judges' Results: X Games Real MTB
62392 views
Thought Experiment: What Would It Take to Build a Sub-7kg Mountain Bike Using Only Stock Parts?
60702 views
Opinion: I Love Internal Cable Routing, There I Said It
57034 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win 1 of 3 Pairs of Crankbrothers Limited Edition Oil Slick Pedals
40850 views
CeramicSpeed is Crowd Funding Its Driven Chainless Drivetrain
39390 views
CyclingTips Digest: Weird Kickstarter Campaigns, $1,000 Oversized Pulley Cages, Peter Sagan Scams & More
38982 views
Review: DT Swiss EX 1700 Spline Wheelset
38562 views

6 Comments

  • 3 0
 Yet again inspiring me to do things that will have me end up in Friday Fails
  • 2 0
 Heading out to a jump line right now! Please do not video!
  • 2 0
 Inspiring -6 days pass- “nah, imma stick to downcountry XC.”
  • 2 0
 Those slow-mo's get me every time. I'm like, "Go, go, go, go!"
  • 2 0
 Send it to the moon.
  • 1 0
 That tree tap!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009026
Mobile Version of Website