Video: Saturday Sends #14
May 8, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Want to be featured?
Submit your send
.
Saturday Sends is presented by
OneUp Components
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
6 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
specialized26
(2 mins ago)
Aren’t these the same videos as last week?
[Reply]
1
0
gnarnaimo
(1 mins ago)
youtu.be/Ic8kNcTq6NA
Link to actual Saturday Sends
#14
[Reply]
1
0
hatinacat
(8 mins ago)
this is what i live for
[Reply]
1
0
gnarnaimo
(4 mins ago)
You live for last weeks video posted again incorrectly?
[Reply]
1
0
Knollyp
(2 mins ago)
@gnarnaimo
: literally
[Reply]
1
0
downhilldaz
(5 mins ago)
SEND IT !!!
[Reply]
Link to actual Saturday Sends #14
