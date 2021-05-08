Video: Saturday Sends #14

May 8, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.

Saturday Sends is presented by OneUp Components.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends Sponsored


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Aren’t these the same videos as last week?
  • 1 0
 youtu.be/Ic8kNcTq6NA

Link to actual Saturday Sends #14
  • 1 0
 this is what i live for
  • 1 0
 You live for last weeks video posted again incorrectly?
  • 1 0
 @gnarnaimo: literally
  • 1 0
 SEND IT !!!

