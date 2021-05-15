Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #15
May 15, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Want to be featured?
Submit your send
Saturday Sends is presented by
OneUp Components
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Kyanw
(4 mins ago)
Haha nothing like someone skating a line you've just hit to kill your self satisfaction. That guy crushed it though
3
1
timmyelle
(18 mins ago)
turn your fucking phones SIDEWAYS!!!
1
0
ElDebarge
(5 mins ago)
I did turn my phone sideways and you still sound angry for no reason
1
0
Kyanw
(7 mins ago)
I always forget it's Saturday when I watch these and my anxiety levels are through the roof for the first clip
1
0
Crankhed
(5 mins ago)
/\
| This please
The pain is real
1
4
DoubleCrownAddict
(15 mins ago)
Entertaining, but would like to see some e bikes getting air also.
| This please
The pain is real
