Video: Saturday Sends #15

May 15, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.

Saturday Sends is presented by OneUp Components.





6 Comments

  • 2 0
 Haha nothing like someone skating a line you've just hit to kill your self satisfaction. That guy crushed it though
  • 3 1
 turn your fucking phones SIDEWAYS!!!
  • 1 0
 I did turn my phone sideways and you still sound angry for no reason
  • 1 0
 I always forget it's Saturday when I watch these and my anxiety levels are through the roof for the first clip
  • 1 0
 /\
| This please

The pain is real
  • 1 4
 Entertaining, but would like to see some e bikes getting air also.

