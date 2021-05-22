Video: Saturday Sends #16

May 22, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Saturday Sends Pinkbike Originals


Must Read This Week
First Look: The All New YT Capra Covers Both 29" and Mixed Wheeled Platforms
78795 views
SRAM Granted Patent for Drivetrain With a Direct Mount Derailleur
77210 views
Updated: The Fest Series Parts Ways with Darkfest
71834 views
Video: 6 Things MTB Trail Builders Hate
66634 views
Review: 2021 Nukeproof Giga Factory
62215 views
SRAM Produces Generative Design Prototype Cranks in Partnership with Autodesk
61056 views
Opinion: The Hot Chip Has Gone Cold - Flip Chips Don't Deliver
56466 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021
55027 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Regular Joes going big is the highlight of my week

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007853
Mobile Version of Website