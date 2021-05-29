Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #17
May 29, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
1 Comment
Boxmtb
(25 mins ago)
That ending seemed like it almost made Friday Fails
