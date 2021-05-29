Video: Saturday Sends #17

May 29, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
55360 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
52971 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
51407 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
45466 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
40079 views
Updated: Kate Courtney Announces Broken Arm Following Nove Mesto XC World Cup Crash
35323 views
The Importance of Handlebar Height & Why It's Often Overlooked
32700 views
Cycling's First NFT is a Picture of a Bike That Sold for $2,000 More Than the Actual Bike
31738 views

1 Comment

  • 4 0
 That ending seemed like it almost made Friday Fails

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007567
Mobile Version of Website