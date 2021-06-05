Video: Saturday Sends #18

Jun 5, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




8 Comments

  • 1 0
 This editing trend of flashing, negative color, stop motion is so distracting in clips. Can we please just have videos where we can appreciate the riders and not have someone trying to dazzle us with being trendy. This is like the mtb equivalent of a teenager's tiktok shuffle dance. I just want to see the sends!
  • 5 0
 We need Sunday Saves!
  • 3 0
 No one was injured by the final box overlays. 10/10 Pinkbike.
  • 3 0
 Is that last jump at killington??
  • 1 0
 the narrow line between FF and SS at 2:17 Smile
  • 1 0
 Happy to see myself again
  • 1 0
 That half cab made me rewind. Props!
  • 1 0
 Nice Twisty! Smile

