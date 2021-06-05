Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #18
Jun 5, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
8 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
paolocolletti
(43 mins ago)
This editing trend of flashing, negative color, stop motion is so distracting in clips. Can we please just have videos where we can appreciate the riders and not have someone trying to dazzle us with being trendy. This is like the mtb equivalent of a teenager's tiktok shuffle dance. I just want to see the sends!
[Reply]
5
0
jmtbf
(1 hours ago)
We need Sunday Saves!
[Reply]
3
0
madmon
(55 mins ago)
No one was injured by the final box overlays. 10/10 Pinkbike.
[Reply]
3
0
rockyflowtbay
(49 mins ago)
Is that last jump at killington??
[Reply]
1
0
Paedu
(1 hours ago)
the narrow line between FF and SS at 2:17
[Reply]
1
0
Giorgi
(56 mins ago)
Happy to see myself again
[Reply]
1
0
techride
(52 mins ago)
That half cab made me rewind. Props!
[Reply]
1
0
odbrider
(53 mins ago)
Nice Twisty!
[Reply]
