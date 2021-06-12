Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #19
Jun 12, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
142024 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
114401 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
61960 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
59034 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
55834 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
52981 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
50830 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
47663 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
alwaysOTB
(1 hours ago)
A lot of progression on that reel. Congrats to all those riders!
[Reply]
2
0
LucaBMX
(52 mins ago)
Where is Thibaut Daprela's wc send
[Reply]
1
0
joshdurston
(48 mins ago)
The dude at 2:52 sent it pretty hard for a short travel bike and held it together.
[Reply]
1
0
CanaanSD
(17 mins ago)
Where was :34 - :37 shot? Looks like it could be local (San Diego).
[Reply]
3
3
shralping-the-cube
(1 hours ago)
should just be called Saturday Dirt Jumps or Saturday Bike Park Videos
[Reply]
1
0
CapitalNathan
(7 mins ago)
Big Borat energy at 2:38
[Reply]
