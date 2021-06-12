Video: Saturday Sends #19

Jun 12, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




6 Comments

  • 3 0
 A lot of progression on that reel. Congrats to all those riders!
  • 2 0
 Where is Thibaut Daprela's wc send
  • 1 0
 The dude at 2:52 sent it pretty hard for a short travel bike and held it together.
  • 1 0
 Where was :34 - :37 shot? Looks like it could be local (San Diego).
  • 3 3
 should just be called Saturday Dirt Jumps or Saturday Bike Park Videos
  • 1 0
 Big Borat energy at 2:38

